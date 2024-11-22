How severe storms affect amusement park safety and operating costs

Severe weather can turn amusement parks into chaotic and unsafe environments. Discover how to prioritize safety and become better prepared for risky weather.

Severe weather like thunderstorms, lightning strikes, high winds, and extreme heat can endanger visitors and pose safety risks at amusement parks.

It's that time of year when families begin to crowd amusement parks. But when severe weather like thunderstorms and lightning moves in, it can quickly turn a day of fun into chaos, putting the safety of guests and employees in danger. Businesses need to better prepare, and AccuWeather For Business can help keep guests safer.

Types of Severe Weather and Impacts

When the weather takes a turn for the worse, amusement parks face many challenges that affect their rides and attractions.

Rainy days and thunderstorms

A heavy downpour or thunderstorm can put a damper on the day. Not only do rides get closed for safety reasons, but torrential rainfall can transform pathways into slippery hazards. Lightning strikes can also endanger visitors and damage attractions. High winds can jeopardize the structural integrity of rides and attractions, risking visitors' safety.

Extreme heat

On the other end, extreme heat can also be a problem. Nobody wants to be out in the blazing sun, especially with limited shade. It can also cause dehydration and other heat-related illnesses.

Whatever the weather, amusement parks must do their best to keep visitors entertained and safe.

Prioritizing Safety: Protecting Guests and Employees

The safety of park visitors should always be the most important concern. Amusement parks should establish evacuation plans, train staff in emergency procedures, and ensure effective communication systems to relay critical information to guests. Make sure designating shelter areas are marked for visitors.

Rides close during bad weather - that's a given. Amusement parks have strict safety guidelines in place, and if the weather poses any risk, rides will shut down immediately. So visitors may only experience some of the rides they were hoping for.

Injury concerns increase during bad weather, too. The combination of wet and slippery surfaces, gusty winds, and even lightning strikes can make accidents more likely. Amusement parks have a responsibility to keep their visitors safe.

Another significant challenge is employee safety during severe weather. Amusement parks have several structures and attractions that can put employees in dangerous situations during severe weather.

The Financial Implications

Amusement parks depend on good weather to make money. Severe weather can deliver a significant blow financially for amusement parks. One or two bad weather days can considerably lose the park's bottom line. Given this scenario, amusement parks go to great lengths to cope with bad weather, and each park has its strategy. Some amusement parks offer discounts on bad weather days, while others offer free entry to visitors.

Amusement Park Shutdowns and Accidents

Earlier in 2023, several theme parks in Southern California had to either reduce their operating hours or close because of severe storms. For example, Disneyland in Anaheim closed early, Six Flags Magic Mountain closed for two days in March because of high winds and heavy rain, and Knott's Berry Farm closed because of severe storms.

In May 2002, a woman was killed when a microburst with winds up to 80 mph ripped through Kennywood Park, an amusement park just outside Pittsburgh, PA. The winds tore apart an attraction called The Whip, sending debris flying and pinning the woman against the fence.

