AccuWeather For Business has refreshed the SkyGuardâ Portal and Mobile App with a dramatically updated user interface while maintaining the trusted functionality customers rely on. This update goes beyond a visual redesign; it reflects a renewed commitment to SkyGuardâ and a sharper focus on delivering a streamlined, high-performance user experience.

What’s New

Modernized Interface

The Beta release delivers the same powerful capabilities within a clean, intuitive design that improves clarity, navigation, and speed. The updated layout reduces friction and helps users access critical information quickly.

Streamlined Map Navigation and Search

Navigation and search tools are now consolidated in a right-side panel, accessible via buttons in the upper-right corner. This structure declutters the workspace while making controls easier to find and use.

Enhanced Legends Control

Legends are positioned at the bottom of the left side bar and can be expanded by selecting the Legends header and dragging upward. This flexible layout allows users to manage visibility without sacrificing valuable map space.

Centralized User Experience Panel

The left side bar serves as the primary interaction hub:

-- Inspect functionality is activated by clicking the map directly, with results displayed in the User Experience panel.

-- Notification Experience is integrated within the same panel for seamless monitoring and management.

--Dashboard Experience is currently in development and will further enhance situational awareness with consolidated insights and reporting views.

Improved Playbar Functionality

The playbar includes standard play and pause controls, click-to-select time, and scrubbing for precise timeline navigation. This enables users to analyze forecast progression and event timing with greater control.

Light Mode Option

Light Mode can be enabled through the hamburger menu in the upper right corner by selecting the option at the bottom of the menu. This supports user preference and varied operating environments.

A Renewed Focus on AccuWeather SkyGuardâ Severe Weather Warnings

This update signals more than a design refresh. It represents a renewed focus on SkyGuard as a core decision-support platform. We are investing in continuous improvement to ensure the Portal and Mobile App remain essential tools for organizations that depend on timely, reliable weather insights.

The result is a modern, intuitive, and future-ready SkyGuard experience that empowers teams to make the best weather-impacted decisions to keep their employees and customers safer.

