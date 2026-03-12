AccuWeather Provides the Best, Earliest and Most Actionable Warnings for Damaging Tornadoes Across Lower Michigan

During the afternoon of Friday, March 6, thunderstorms moved across southern portions of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan and, in nearly unprecedented fashion, produced several tornadoes that destroyed businesses, homes and injured residents.

UNION CITY, MICHIGAN - MARCH 7: Debris is wrapped around a tree following a tornado that hit several cities in rural southwest Michigan on March 7, 2026 in Union City, Michigan. Several people were killed and about a dozen others were injured by the storm in Union City. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

AccuWeather provided far more advance notice than other known sources ahead of destructive tornadoes that tore through Michigan on March 10, allowing businesses and people to be better prepared.

Near Union City, MI:

-- AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 41 minutes of advance notice before a tornado producing winds over 160 mph touched down near Union City, Michigan, completely destroying homes and well-built structures, downing large trees and power lines, tragically taking the lives of several members of the community.

-- The National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources failed to issue a tornado warning until ONLY 7 minutes before the tornado touched down, leaving residents little time to prepare, while AccuWeather customers had 34 ADDITIONAL minutes to take precaution!

-- This critical advance notice, available only from AccuWeather, once again enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and stay safer.



UNION CITY, MICHIGAN - MARCH 7: Damage and debris are seen along Tuttle Road following a tornado that hit several cities in rural southwest Michigan on March 7, 2026 in Union City, Michigan. Several people were killed and about a dozen others were injured by the storm in Union City. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Three Rivers, MI:

-- AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 21 minutes of advance notice before a tornado producing winds over 130 mph moved through Three Rivers, Michigan.

-- The NWS and all other known sources did not issue a tornado warning until 10 minutes LATER, giving residents far less time to prepare.

-- The additional 11 minutes of valuable advance notice, available only from AccuWeather, was critical in enabling businesses and people to better prepare and stay safer in Three Rivers and other communities where homes and businesses were damaged and destroyed.

-- This destructive tornado reportedly resulted in significant damage to a hospital and major retailer location as well as other businesses.





UNION CITY, MICHIGAN - MARCH 7: Downed trees are seen following a tornado that hit several cities in rural southwest Michigan on March 7, 2026 in Union City, Michigan. Several people were killed and about a dozen others were injured by the storm in Union City. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

People and businesses relying on NWS warnings or warnings from all other known sources, which repackage NWS warnings, would have been less prepared for a destructive tornado unless they were utilizing AccuWeather’s Severe Weather Warnings.â¯ Some warning systems, including Wireless Emergency Alerting (WEA) based upon the less accurate NWS warnings, would have been activated with far less advance notice.

AccuWeather’s earlier warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers and AccuWeather Premium+ subscribers through the AccuWeather app.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often earlier notifications and greater detail on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another example of the more than 100 events every year in which AccuWeather forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts, help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

