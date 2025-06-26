AccuWeather and Perplexity: The Best in Weather Data and AI, Now Working Together

AccuWeather's most trusted and most accurate forecasts joins forces with Perplexity, the most advanced AI.

When it comes to getting the most accurate weather forecasts, warnings and information, millions of people already know that AccuWeather is the most trusted weather source. Now, in a new partnership, AccuWeather is joining forces with Perplexity—the best and most advanced AI-powered answer engine—to create a weather experience that is more powerful, more accurate and more accessible than ever.

The Most Accurate Forecasts Meet the Most Advanced AI

AccuWeather’s reputation is unrivaled.. Independent studies, including most recently a study by Kantar Research in 2025, reinforce AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™. AccuWeather’s database is the most complete, high-fidelity and robust available, with over 300 parameters and more than 70 years of historical data.

Perplexity is the leader in delivering fast, reliable answers to any question, any time. Each week, Perplexity answers more than 150 million questions for users around the globe. By choosing AccuWeather as its exclusive weather data partner, Perplexity guarantees that its weather answers, widgets, and alerts are powered by the most accurate, most reliable and most comprehensive weather source anywhere.

The Best Weather Answers You Can Trust, When You Need Them Most

The AccuWeather and Perplexity partnership is not just about sharing data. It is about delivering the best possible weather experience. AccuWeather’s hyperlocal forecasts, real-time data, and exclusive features like MinuteCast® and RealFeel® Temperature will now power Perplexity’s weather answer page and generative AI responses. So, whether you are planning your day, traveling, or preparing to stay safer ahead of severe weather, you will get the most up-to-date and most accurate weather information—every time you ask.

AccuWeather’s severe weather alerts are a game-changer for Perplexity users. AccuWeather’s alerts have already saved over 12,000 lives and prevented injury to over 100,000 people.

Contact AccuWeather today to learn more about how AccuWeather will help your business better prepare and keep your people safer when severe weather threatens.

“AccuWeather is the only reason my family was safe during the Houston severe storms….Your alert's timeliness gave me the time I needed to prepare my family and my home for the onslaught we would soon endure. My cell phone's emergency alerts did not go off until 20 minutes after the storm had fully passed. That’s the difference between life and death,” an AccuWeather app user in Houston, Michele Johnson, told AccuWeather.

Now, Perplexity users can access these potentially lifesaving warnings directly from the app and website.

“We feel strongly that bringing our potentially lifesaving weather forecasts and information directly to Perplexity’s users is paramount to AccuWeather’s mission of saving lives and protecting property,” said Steven R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AccuWeather. “By partnering with Perplexity’s groundbreaking technology, we are making it even easier for people to access AccuWeather’s known and trusted critical weather forecasts, seamlessly integrated into the AI-powered experiences they rely on daily.”

Redefining How You Access the Most Valuable Weather Information

This collaboration is more than a technical integration. It is a commitment to making the most important, most valuable and most actionable weather information available to everyone, instantly. AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, combined with Perplexity’s better AI-powered answers, sets a new standard for how people and businesses interact with weather data.

“Perplexity is committed to delivering accurate answers for any question, any time,” said Aravind Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer at Perplexity. “Weather affects many kinds of decision-making, so it’s natural to integrate AccuWeather’s trusted data into our answers.”

AccuWeather is the #1 weather destination in the world, and its award-winning app delivers more detailed, real-time forecasts to millions every day. Perplexity is redefining how people find information, bridging the gap between traditional search and the best AI-driven answers.

Together, AccuWeather and Perplexity are delivering the best, most reliable, and most timely weather insights—helping you make better decisions, stay safer, and plan smarter every day.

If you want the best weather answers, powered by the most trusted data and the most advanced AI, this partnership delivers the best information, right at your fingertips.

