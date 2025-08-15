Cold snap coming? Here's how to prevent and fix frozen pipes

There are several things you can do to prevent frozen pipes, but if you're too late, here's what to do.

Winter's frigid air can bring with it potential plumbing problems, including frozen pipes. Water expands when it freezes, so if you don't take precautions, pipes can burst.

Frigid morning showers, water damage from leaks, and low flow to faucets are just a few of the many unwanted plumbing issues brought on by cold winter weather. To avoid a potential mess and an expensive fix, here are some practical ways to prevent problems and protect pipes from freezing in cold weather:

Keep Cabinets Open

Opening cabinet doors in the kitchen, bathroom, or pipe closet can help circulate warmer air around the plumbing. If you have a spare thermometer or weather station sensor to put in a pipe closet or cabinet, you may be able to configure an alarm if it goes below 40 degrees.

A frozen copper water pipe in a basement. (Getty Images)

Let Water Drip from Faucets

In frigid conditions, allow water to drip from a faucet served by exposed pipes overnight. Running water through the pipe - even at a trickle - helps prevent pipes from freezing.

Eliminate Drafts

Check throughout the home for areas where water supply lines are located in unheated areas of the house. Common unheated areas to check include basements, closets attics, garages, and under kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Both hot and cold water pipes in these areas should be insulated.

Spread Showers Throughout the Day

To maintain hot water and proper pressure, spread showers out at least 10-minute intervals. You can also turn up the water heater during the winter months to get hot water quicker, but do not set the temperature above 125 degrees Fahrenheit.

Keep Thermostat at a Consistent Temperature

While you might be tempted to turn down the thermostat at night, it is best to keep the temperature consistent during the day and night. "By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst," the Red Cross says.

Thawing Frozen Pipes

Frozen pipes can be slowly thawed with a hair dryer. (Getty Images)

If a faucet or pipe ends up freezing inside the house, it can be thawed by using an electric hair dryer, wrapping an electric heat pad around the pipe, or soaking towels in hot water and wrapping them around the frozen portion of the pipe(s). Make sure to start thawing closest to the faucet first and that the faucet is turned on so that melted water can drip out.

In cases where the location of the frozen pipe cannot be located or it is not accessible, it is best to call a licensed plumber.