Winter storm to bring more snow to northern Plains, Upper Midwest into the weekend

Fresh on the heels of a storm that brought over half a foot of snow to parts of the Midwest into Friday, another storm will disrupt travel across the nation's midsection over the weekend.

A second storm in as many days will blanket a large swath of the north-central United States with fresh snow from Friday night into the weekend, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The wintry weather will mean more travel headaches for those with weekend travel plans.

The storm responsible for this new bout of snow kicked off the latest atmospheric river in California earlier this week and was expected to emerge from the Rockies on Friday and move to the southeast into the weekend from the northern Plains into the Upper Midwest.

At least two people died due to a head-on crash that occurred amid snowy weather on Thursday in Minnesota, according to AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell. The accident was reported on Route 63 near Racine, Minnesota, Wadell said.

"Wind and blowing snow led to low visibility. Authorities say road conditions were slick and icy," Wadell said.

A mere 24 hours after the last round of accumulating snow, flakes will start flying again from eastern Montana into North Dakota by Friday evening. By Saturday morning, snow will expand into Minnesota and Iowa then arrive in Wisconsin and portions of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan by Saturday night.

"This new storm will aim its heaviest snow farther north compared to the last one, which dumped more than half a foot of snow across parts of Wisconsin and Michigan," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.

For Minneapolis, it will add to an already impressive snow total for this winter. After 2.7 inches of snow fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from the last storm, the seasonal total was up to 77.4 inches, nearly 35 inches above the historical average to date. A fresh 1 to 3 inches will fall in the Twin Cities with this new storm.

Only a few inches of snow are expected in several other large cities in the Midwest into the weekend, including Chicago, Green Bay and Milwaukee.

"Snow lovers in Chicago should not get their hopes up too much with the upcoming storm, as only an inch or two is expected at most from Saturday night into Sunday," said Duff.

Heftier amounts will occur farther north closer to the Canadian border, where the snow will heavier and the air colder. A swath of 3 to 6 inches will extend from far northeastern Montana and North Dakota into northern Minnesota, northwestern Wisconsin and the far western portion of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The highest amounts with the storm will be in a smaller zone located in far northeastern North Dakota and far northern Minnesota. About 6 to 12 inches will be common in these areas, and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 16 inches can occur. Cities in this area include Duluth, Minnesota, and Grand Forks, North Dakota.

While the storm will avoid impacting any weekday rush hour traffic for most, weekend travel plans by air or car will be impacted. This will especially be the case at night or early in the morning when the effects of the stronger March sun are zero or diminished. It is during these periods that snow accumulation on roads will be more likely.

Additionally, as the storm runs up against high pressure over Canada, the pressure gradient between the two systems will kick up the wind, especially across the northern Plains east to areas near the shores of Lake Superior.

Forecasters say the wind will lead to near-blizzard conditions due to blowing and drifting snow. The reduction in visibility for motorists can cause dangerous driving conditions, especially on interstate highways.

The storm will not be finished after draping the nation’s midsection with snow, as it will provide some energy to a developing nor’easter off the East Coast into early next week. That new storm, which may become a ‘bomb cyclone,’ will deliver another round of heavy snow to parts of the interior Northeast.

For the Plains and Midwest, the storm will leave bitter cold in its wake into the new week.

"Temperatures will be bitterly cold by mid-March standards, dipping to levels 10 to 20 degrees below the historical average," Duff said.

