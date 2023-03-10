As of late Friday morning, local time, Monterey County, California, located on the state’s central coast, accounted for over half of California’s power outages. Over 36,500 customers were without power across the county, which was more than half of the roughly 60,800 customers without electricity across the state, according to PowerOutage.US. Despite the power outages in the state, however, the number of canceled and delayed flights remains relatively low for the time being. Only 17 flights at San Francisco International have been canceled and another 142 delayed, according to FlightAware.com
An evacuation order was issued for areas of Kernville and Riverkern, California, late Friday morning due to rising water levels of the Kern River amid a flash flood emergency. The towns are located in the southern Sierra Nevada near the Sequoia National Forest and were included in a flash flood emergency that also covered Lake Isabella and Wofford Heights until 1:45 p.m. PST. “This is a life-threatening situation. Seek higher ground now!” the National Weather Service warned. Over 5,200 people reside in the covered area. They are among the more than 9,400 residents who have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to flooding across the state, according to Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
California will now be able to tap into federal resources to deal with the flooding, landslides and severe weather across the state. On Friday morning, The White House announced that President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state due to the ongoing storms. “FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency,” The White House said in a statement. The announcement comes one day after California Governor Gavin Newsom submitted a request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration due to the severe storms impacting most of the state.
One person was killed early Friday morning after part of a roof collapsed at the Peet’s Coffee warehouse in Oakland, California, according to a fire official, CNN reported. It was not confirmed if the incident was weather-related or not. An official investigation will determine the cause of the roof collapse, but it is believed to be the result of heavy rains falling in the area, CNN reported. According to NBC Bay Area, if the incident occurred an hour or two later, more people could have been in that area. Since it happened during a shift change, fewer people were in the affected area. The victim has not been identified.
A roof at a coffee distribution warehouse in Oakland, California, partially collapsed early Friday morning killing someone inside, according to the fire department.
Boulder Creek is typically a smaller stream located in the mountains about 10 miles north of Santa Cruz, California, but the ongoing storm transformed the babbling brook into a rapidly rising river. A person who lives in the area visited Boulder Creek on Thursday and took a picture before the rain arrived. Just 24 hours later, on Friday morning, he took another photo of the same location showing just how quickly the water level had risen due to heavy rain. Several mudslides have been reported in the mountains surrounding Santa Cruz, with more possible through Friday afternoon as the rain continues.
Two photos taken from Boulder Creek, California, just 24 hours apart. The image on the left was taken on Tuesday, March 9, before heavy rain arrived. The image on the right was taken on Friday, March 10, during the storm. (Twitter/ @SCMountainDad)
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood emergency for Springville, California, which is a town about 67 miles southeast of Fresno. “Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Rapid snowmelt is also occurring and will add to the flooding,” the NWS said in its warning. “This is a particularly dangerous situation. Seek higher ground now.”
Flash flood emergencies are rare alerts issued by the NWS to highlight when there is a major threat to life or potential for catastrophic damage. Much like a tornado warning, the alerts get sent through wireless emergency alerts to mobile devices in the affected region to notify people who are in imminent danger. This is the first time a flash flood emergency has been issued in the United States since Sept. 9, 2022.
Heavy snow, fueled by an ongoing atmospheric river, has created dangerous travel conditions in California. Video from Storm Chaser Brandon Clement showed several cars spun out on the snow-covered roadways across Northern California. People could be seen pushing a car back onto the road after it slid off. Truck drivers were installing chains on their tires to add more traction. Crews worked tirelessly around the clock to clear the roadways, but according to the California Department of Transportation, several roads in Northern California remain under chain control.
Heavy snow fell on Redding, California, on March 9, causing tough travel conditions for drivers.
Heavy rain has created catastrophic and life-threatening flooding across California. In Soquel, a town located near the coast in Santa Cruz County, a portion of Main Street was completely washed away Friday morning. Santa Cruz County officials shared a video on Twitter of floodwaters rushing through the areas where Main Street once was. Since residents north of the road closure are trapped, officials ordered a shelter-in-place for Soquel Hills. An evacuation order was issued for a small area in Soquel, south of where the road washed away. Additionally, the Soquel River reached a height of 16.28 feet early Friday morning, which is above the minor flood stage of 16 feet. By 7:45 a.m. PST, water levels on the river had subsided to 12.05 feet.
The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center (ESAC) has placed several locations under an avalanche warning as another atmospheric river takes aim at the storm-weary state. Recent storms have dumped more than 100 inches of snow on some mountaintops in California, resulting in several “weak layers” of snow. With additional heavy snow and rain expected through Friday evening, the avalanche danger in California is considerable, according to the ESAC.
As of Friday morning, the avalanche warning remained at “high,” but it is expected to increase to “extreme” by Friday afternoon and evening. “Extreme” is the highest level of avalanche danger. Areas affected stretch from the southern Sierra National Forest to the northern section of Yosemite National Park. “Dense, heavy snow can overload structures, and roofalanches could be a hazard in towns after dark,” the ESAC warns. “It’s possible that roads could close. If not, remember that blocking snowdrifts, travel routes and snow piles make it impossible for road crews to do their job.”
The powerful winter storms this season have completely erased the ongoing drought in large chunks of California, and additional improvement is expected in the weeks and months ahead. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report that was released on Thursday, more than 26% of California is now drought-free, up from a little over 16% at this time last week. Three months ago, the entire state was either in some form of drought or experiencing abnormally dry conditions. As of Thursday, more than 5 million Californians were living in areas dealing with drought. This is down from more than 9 million just one week ago.
The areas of extreme and exceptional drought, the two most intense forms of drought classification, were both completely wiped away by the middle of January. Just 19% of the state was dealing with severe drought as of March 7, compared to nearly 85% three months ago. The drought monitor’s data is compiled on Tuesday of each week, which means that any additional rain and snow measurements from Wednesday of this week will count toward next week’s report.
This winter has been quite active for California, and according to some experts, busier than expected. Typically the state sees stormier winters during El Niño patterns, but, up until this week, a La Niña was in place.
“We have seen a tremendous [drought] improvement ... this was not expected for this winter, it was not expected to be this kind of winter, but we’ve been given a gift in California,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Ken Clark, who resides in Southern California and has forecast the weather in the West for decades.
The storms have had their fair share of negative consequences, however, as they have turned deadly by knocking over trees, causing mudslides and avalanches, and producing severe flooding throughout the state.
If anyone in the Northeast is looking for snow, Mammoth Mountain in California has plenty to go around. The mountain is more than 250 inches above the historical average of 300 inches, and upwards of 3-4 additional feet of snow is expected to fall through Sunday evening. The total amount of snow Mammoth Mountain has received since the start of the winter season is taller than a four-story building.
Farther south, in San Bernardino County, at least 12 people have been found dead this week after back-to-back winter storms dropped over 100 inches of snow in locations. Many residents have voiced their frustration with the county’s lack of preparedness and communication. One of the highest snowfall totals in the county came from Running Springs, where a total of 150 inches — or 12.5 feet — of snow has been measured after multiple storms.
As an atmospheric river continues to deliver heavy rain and snow to the storm-weary state, gusty winds have also been reported. On Friday morning, two locations recorded wind gusts above 100 mph. Kirkwood Mountain, California, a ski resort that sits at an elevation of 7,690 feet and is located west of the California-Nevada state line, recorded a wind gust of 133 mph. That’s equivalent to Category 4 hurricane wind speeds. Mammoth Mountain, which has an elevation of 11,053 feet, recorded a wind gust of 100 mph on Friday morning. Peavine Mountain, Nevada, which is located northwest of Reno, recorded a wind gust of 98 mph. This mountain has an elevation of 8,269 feet.
An atmospheric river may sound whimsical and have the potential to bring some much-needed moisture to the West, but it can often spark flooding or dangerous snowfall totals. These massive plumes of moisture originate some 2,500 miles from the U.S. West Coast in the tropical Pacific Ocean and move eastward. While the West is in desperate need of moisture to quench the ongoing drought and buff up the snowpacks, the weather setup can lead to excessive rainfall and flooding or even shut down travel with heavy snowfall. This particular atmospheric river can be classified as a “Pineapple Express” as it builds up moisture around Hawaii.
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Podcasts
Winter Center
Top StoriesMore Stories
Featured TopicTips to cope with winter weather