The powerful winter storms this season have completely erased the ongoing drought in large chunks of California, and additional improvement is expected in the weeks and months ahead. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report that was released on Thursday, more than 26% of California is now drought-free, up from a little over 16% at this time last week. Three months ago, the entire state was either in some form of drought or experiencing abnormally dry conditions. As of Thursday, more than 5 million Californians were living in areas dealing with drought. This is down from more than 9 million just one week ago.

The areas of extreme and exceptional drought, the two most intense forms of drought classification, were both completely wiped away by the middle of January. Just 19% of the state was dealing with severe drought as of March 7, compared to nearly 85% three months ago. The drought monitor’s data is compiled on Tuesday of each week, which means that any additional rain and snow measurements from Wednesday of this week will count toward next week’s report.

This winter has been quite active for California, and according to some experts, busier than expected. Typically the state sees stormier winters during El Niño patterns, but, up until this week, a La Niña was in place.

“We have seen a tremendous [drought] improvement ... this was not expected for this winter, it was not expected to be this kind of winter, but we’ve been given a gift in California,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Ken Clark, who resides in Southern California and has forecast the weather in the West for decades.

The storms have had their fair share of negative consequences, however, as they have turned deadly by knocking over trees, causing mudslides and avalanches, and producing severe flooding throughout the state.

Rains inundate Southern California



