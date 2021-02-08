Winter storm may eye eastern half of nation late this week
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Feb. 8, 2021 9:05 AM EST
The stormy winter pattern is likely to continue through the end of this week, with yet another storm threatening snow and ice for the eastern half of the country.
The creation of this storm is partially to blame on the polar vortex, which will continue to bring Arctic air into the central Plains.
"High temperatures in Nebraska and Iowa will barely make it above 10 F this week. Meanwhile, it will be in the 70s and 80s along the Gulf Coast," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel.
"This sharp temperature gradient is likely to trigger the development of this next storm later this week," added Samuhel.
Thanks to the cold in place over the northern tier of the country, the storm is likely to start in portions of Missouri as early as Tuesday afternoon.
Cold air will be able to infiltrate farther south with this storm, allowing for the potential for snow and ice into parts of Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas as early as Tuesday afternoon.
As the storm moves eastward through Wednesday and Wednesday night the threat for snow and ice will expand through the Ohio Valley, but snow and ice will be slow to retreat on the western side of the storm.
Periods of snow and ice will continue to push into the mid-Atlantic Wednesday night and engulf much of the Northeast by the end of the day on Thursday.
"By Friday, the center of the storm may be off the Atlantic coast, allowing for locally heavy snow across New England, and perhaps even parts of the mid-Atlantic," Samuhel said.
Unlike the storm earlier in the week, which is expected to be quick-moving, this storm could be a longer-duration event, allowing areas of snow and ice to build up over more than 24 hours.
It is not out of the question that another dose of 6-12 inches of snow could be in store for some part of the Northeast, and more than 0.25 inch of ice could accumulate in the Ohio Valley.
“This is a very complex storm setup with the combination of Arctic air and moisture as well as the two waves of low pressure involved,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
“In some locations, it may snow at varying intensity for two days with the potential for 1-2 feet of snow and locally higher amounts where the perfect blend of Arctic air and moisture occur. The challenge at this stage is to figure out exactly where that west to east band of heaviest snow occurs,” Sosnowski added.
"Travel could be significantly impacted from this storm, and for more than one day," said AccuWeather VP of Forecasting and Graphic Operations Marshall Moss.
Air travel in major cities like Chicago, St. Louis, D.C., Philadelphia and Boston could all be impacted. Major interstates such as 40, 64, 70, 80 could have several days of dangerous road conditions.
COVID-19 vaccine distribution could also be impacted.
It is possible that this impactful storm might not be the last in this train of wintry weather so far in February. AccuWeather Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for another storm could bring another dose of ice and snow in time for Presidents Day.
