Weekend storm to give way to pattern change in California

AccuWeather forecasters say a change in the weather pattern will usher in a string of quick-moving storms that will deliver rain and mountain snow to the western U.S.

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking one final storm that is expected to bring rain and heavy mountain snow to California in the short term before a change in the weather pattern brings drier weather with occasional bouts of Santa Ana winds next week.

The next weathermaker was approaching the coast of California on Saturday and is expected to unload a significant amount of snow in the Sierra Nevada Saturday night through Sunday, along with low-elevation rain. Compared to a storm at the end of this past week, this latest Pacific storm will pack more of a punch in terms of precipitation amounts.

"Rainfall totals will be 1-2 inches in the coastal ranges near and north of San Francisco as well as in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said. "There is also a chance for at least a half an inch of rain in the Bay region and perhaps even the Sacramento Valley."

A significant amount of the storm's moisture will be wrung out in the form of snow, and AccuWeather meteorologists warn that motorists over Donner Pass along Interstate 80 could run the risk of becoming stranded later Saturday night to Sunday morning.

"Snow levels will start around 6,000 feet but lower to 4,000 feet as the storm progresses. Where the storm is all snow, a general 1-2 feet will pile up," Zehr said, adding that a few spots could pick up 3 feet.

Winter storm warnings were in effect across the mountain range as a result of the expected snow amounts and treacherous travel conditions.

The storm will fail to bring much rain to Southern California, but there may be a chance of a rain shower early Sunday evening during the NASCAR race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Farther north, places such as Seattle and Portland, Oregon, can contend with wet conditions through the weekend as rain showers sweep through these areas. Accumulating snow will reach the northern Rockies, Great Basin, Wasatch Range and Colorado Rockies Sunday into Monday.

Beyond Monday, AccuWeather meteorologists say the Pacific Northwest will become the focal point for rounds of rain and mountain snow into the middle of the week.

Far Northern California may get clipped by a storm early next week, but the overall theme across the Golden State will be for conditions to dry out.

An area of high pressure will set up overhead throughout next week, promoting dry conditions across the state, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Early in the week, an area of high pressure poised to move across the Great Basin will initiate an offshore wind in Southern California on Monday.

AccuWeather experts say this will be a moderate Santa Ana event that can produce wind gusts of 50-70 mph in transitional wind-prone areas. Ahead of the gusty conditions, residents are advised to secure any loose outdoor items.

The wildfire risk will be nearly nonexistent during the event as a result of abnormally wet soil conditions following the onslaught of storms in January.

Another Santa Ana wind event may take shape during the latter part of the week.

AccuWeather's long-range team says it may take until next weekend for the next storm to arrive in California, bringing the return of rain and mountain snow. Until then, residents are likely to welcome the pattern change that will bring more opportunities to get outdoors following the waves of heavy rainfall to end 2022 and start 2023.

The storms from December to the first half of January have already had a tremendous impact on the long-term drought in California. In a matter of weeks, the two highest categories of drought -- extreme and exceptional -- completely disappeared, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Many reservoirs in the state had water levels close to or above their average levels for early February, and that represents a tremendous boost from extremely low levels at the start of the winter.

As long as periodic storms, even of average nature, continue in the region through the end of the wet season, the snowpack and reservoir levels will be largely preserved and may climb even higher.

