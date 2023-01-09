Santa Cruz County, located south of San Francisco, was still cleaning up following the bomb cyclone that struck the West Coast last week when the flooding threat was renewed Monday. “It’s pretty significant,” David Reid, the director of the county’s Office of Response, Recovery and Resilience, told AccuWeather Prime Host Adam Del Rosso about the damage from last week’s storm. “Around the county, we’ve had impacts from landslides and debris flows. We’ve had our coastal impacts that a lot of folks have seen over social media, and we’ve had some river flooding in our south county area that’s impacting hundreds and hundreds of residents already.”

Videos and images posted over social media have shown floodwaters transforming roads into rivers, massive waves tearing into wharfs and piers and even a vehicle trapped in mud following a debris flow. But the danger isn’t over just yet. “Right now the forecasting is indicating that the amount of rain is really going to impact our two big drainages, our big river systems — the Pajaro River in our south county region and the San Lorenzo River in our north county region, so we’re really looking closely at the extent of potential flooding in those two drainages,” Reid said.

Nearly the entire county was placed under a flash flood warning on Monday, and by that morning, the San Lorenzo River was at flood stage and evacuations began in the Felt Grove and Paradise Park areas. In the southern portion of the county, the rising water levels at Soquel Creek reached action stage, prompting evacuation orders for surrounding low-lying areas. “We want to make sure that people remain prepared to evacuate, aware of our alert warning systems that are out there and be ready to respond if we need to get you out of harm’s way,” Reid said, adding that people who live in low-lying areas around the county should prepare for the impacts of potential flooding.