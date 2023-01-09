As an atmospheric river continues to bring heavy rainfall to California, AccuWeather radar shows the heaviest of the rain falling between Sacramento and Los Angeles, while snow is confined to the higher elevations. “Heavy rain is causing a rough morning commute with wet & flooded roadways,” the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sacramento wrote on Twitter. AccuWeather forecasters warn the moisture-packed storm will continue bringing heavy rain to the Golden State through at least Tuesday.
Severe flooding is wreaking havoc across Santa Cruz on Monday and county and state officials are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel. “Travel will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, throughout the county this morning. We are urging people to stay at home if possible,” officials said in a Twitter post. Multiple evacuation shelters have been opened in the county. First responders were responding to multiple emergencies in the area and numerous roadways were reported as impassable.
The California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz division shared multiple videos of flooded intersections. The highway patrol also said it had to institute an emergency closure of a stretch of Highway 1 due to a log jam that occurred on the rising San Lorenzo River near the highway.
The Sierra Avalanche Center said there is a high risk of avalanches in the mountain range through Tuesday night as widespread areas of unstable snow are expected. The warning covers an area from “Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass (Hwy 49) on the north and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4) on the south, including the greater Lake Tahoe area,” the center said. “Travel in, near, or below avalanche terrain is not recommended.” The center’s warning scale ranges from 1 (low) to 5 (extreme). The current risk has been given a rating of 4 (high). Multiple wind slab avalanches have occurred over the past two days, according to observations documented by the center.
Santa Cruz County, located south of San Francisco, was still cleaning up following the bomb cyclone that struck the West Coast last week when the flooding threat was renewed Monday. “It’s pretty significant,” David Reid, the director of the county’s Office of Response, Recovery and Resilience, told AccuWeather Prime Host Adam Del Rosso about the damage from last week’s storm. “Around the county, we’ve had impacts from landslides and debris flows. We’ve had our coastal impacts that a lot of folks have seen over social media, and we’ve had some river flooding in our south county area that’s impacting hundreds and hundreds of residents already.”
Videos and images posted over social media have shown floodwaters transforming roads into rivers, massive waves tearing into wharfs and piers and even a vehicle trapped in mud following a debris flow. But the danger isn’t over just yet. “Right now the forecasting is indicating that the amount of rain is really going to impact our two big drainages, our big river systems — the Pajaro River in our south county region and the San Lorenzo River in our north county region, so we’re really looking closely at the extent of potential flooding in those two drainages,” Reid said.
Nearly the entire county was placed under a flash flood warning on Monday, and by that morning, the San Lorenzo River was at flood stage and evacuations began in the Felt Grove and Paradise Park areas. In the southern portion of the county, the rising water levels at Soquel Creek reached action stage, prompting evacuation orders for surrounding low-lying areas. “We want to make sure that people remain prepared to evacuate, aware of our alert warning systems that are out there and be ready to respond if we need to get you out of harm’s way,” Reid said, adding that people who live in low-lying areas around the county should prepare for the impacts of potential flooding.
Santa Cruz County was hit especially hard by the bomb cyclone that slammed into California from Jan. 4-5, with landslides, flooding and pier-breaking waves.
Snowy conditions created treacherous travel on roadways across the higher elevations in California this past weekend. Footage recorded by storm Chaser Brandon Clement captured motorists trying to navigate the snowy roads and highways in the Sierra Nevada. On Interstate 80, a line of motorists could be seen slowly moving along as police officers were assisting other vehicles that had slid off the roadway. Signs along the highway warned motorists to take it slow as ice and snow were reported falling in the area. As more snow is expected through Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) has required chains or traction devices for all vehicles traveling on I-80. “Be prepared, pack your patience, and if you must travel, go safely,” the CHP said on their website.
Vehicles were delayed and even stuck after snowfall delayed travel in Donner Pass, California.
Santa Cruz County emergency management officials say the rapidly rising levels of Corralitos Creek, Salsipuedes Creek and Aptos Creek and intense rainfall rates have prompted the evacuation orders. A full list of areas under the evacuation order can be found at community.zonehaven.com. “Remaining in evacuated areas could cause a risk to personal safety,” the press release said. The Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds and Cabrillo College are two of the evacuation centers open to the public. As of Monday morning, floodwaters have created dangerous conditions for those in Santa Cruz County. Water rescues were underway as multiple reports of people trapped in cars and residences emerged, Santa Cruz emergency management officials told AccuWeather.
As another major storm socks California with heavy rain and snow, AccuWeather forecasters warn that strong winds will continue to be a detriment. Less than a week ago, a bomb cyclone sent trees toppling and power outage numbers rising as it unleashed ferocious winds. In the highest elevations, winds well over 100 mph were recorded. At Alpine Meadows, California, a wind gust of 132 mph topped the list of the strongest observed gusts from the storm.
The current storm is forecast to produce wind gusts of 60-80 mph along the coastal areas, with interior parts of California likely to receive gusts ranging from 40-60 mph. An AccuWeather local StormMax™ of 110 mph is forecast in some higher elevations. “Traveling along winding, secondary roads in hilly areas will likely be hazardous due to flash flooding and debris flows,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff stated.
Snowpack conditions across the Sierra Nevada in California continued to tick upward following a winter storm that impacted the high elevations last week. Snowfall totals have greatly increased since Nov. 1, 2022, when there was no snow in the Sierra Nevada snowpack. The southern Sierra holds the highest percentage of normal snowpack for the date at 219%, according to the California Department of Water Resources. About 20.4 inches of average snow water equivalent is reported in the region. The central Sierra stands at 196% of normal for the date while the northern Sierra/Trinity is currently recording 149%.
An atmospheric river may sound whimsical and have the potential to bring some much-needed moisture to the West, but it can often spark flooding or dangerous snowfall totals. These massive plumes of moisture originate some 2,500 miles from the U.S. West Coast in the tropical Pacific Ocean and move eastward. While the West is in desperate need of moisture to quench the ongoing drought and buff up the snowpacks, the weather setup can lead to excessive rainfall and flooding or even shut down travel with heavy snowfall.
This image shows the atmospheric river impacting California on Jan. 9, 2023.
U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California following last week’s train of storms. Over the past month, storm after storm has slammed the Pacific Coast with flooding rainfall and fierce winds, one of which strengthened into a bomb cyclone on Wednesday. The storms have killed at least 12 people, according to Reuters, and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people. As of Monday, over 100,000 customers in the state remain without electricity, according to PowerOutage.US. The declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and mobilize emergency resources.
