Travel delays to mount as pre-Thanksgiving storm aims at Northeast

Snow, rain, wind and ice will cause major slowdowns for early holiday travelers, but drastic weather changes are on the way by Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day.

A storm packing heavy rain, snow, ice and gusty winds will blast the Northeast into Wednesday morning, leading to major travel disruptions, especially along the Interstate 95 corridor from Virginia to Massachusetts. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say vast improvement will occur Wednesday, ensuring dry weather for those traveling on Thanksgiving Day.

Early holiday travelers will face slowdowns into the middle of the week as a storm tracks in from the central United States. That storm will get a tremendous boost near the East Coast as moisture from the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico collide in the Northeast.

Rain to pour down, become wind-driven

The storm will unleash torrents of rain -- enough to cause urban flooding along interstates 80, 81, 95 and other major highways across the region. As the storm strengthens, winds will ramp up with gusts of 40 to 50 mph, strong enough to break tree limbs, cause power outages and, when combined with rainfall, reduce visibility. Where leaves have fallen, storm drains may be blocked, which may lead to street flooding.

As the heavy rain and wind pivots through the region, major travel disruptions are likely on the roads and at airports in the busy corridor from Washington, D.C., to Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The worst conditions from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia will be through much of Tuesday night. Around New York City, conditions will deteriorate during the Tuesday evening rush hour and be at its worst late Tuesday night. The nastiest conditions in the Boston area, including heavy rain and gusty winds, will be from Wednesday morning to midday.

Enough rain may fall from this single storm to wipe out the rainfall deficit for the entire month of November. From 1.75 to 2.50 inches of rain typically falls during the month. Prior to this storm, many areas received less than 0.20 of an inch of rain prior to Tuesday.

Significant snow to fall on storm's wintry side

Farther to the north, it will be cold enough for snow or a wintry mix, and near the northern tier of the Northeast, precipitation will be all or mostly snow. The wintry conditions will require aircraft departing from regional airports to be de-iced, which will add to the delays into Tuesday night.

Motorists from northern Pennsylvania to interior Maine may encounter slippery roads. Many roads will likely be snow-covered over the higher elevations in northeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont and Hampshire and throughout much of central and northern Maine through Tuesday night.

Snow will pile up on the ski slopes over the interior Northeast just in time for the Thanksgiving break. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are forecast to fall on the Adirondacks and Green Mountains, while from 6 to 12 inches is forecast to accumulate from central New Hampshire to much of northwestern Maine, where there is an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 15 inches from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday.

Storm to depart, travel to improve Wednesday

Like most storms, this one will keep moving along and conditions will begin to improve substantially Wednesday.

Steady rain will rapidly retreat toward the mid-Atlantic coast Wednesday but will linger into the midday hours in central and coastal New England.

Snow or a wintry mix will taper to showery precipitation over the northern tier of the Northeast. Motorists may encounter rain showers, possibly mixed with a dash of sleet or wet snow over the central Appalachians, but other than patches of wet roads, no significant wintry conditions are likely.

Residual problems from Tuesday night's storm may linger in the mid-Atlantic throughout Wednesday morning long after the rain departs. However, as high water on area roads recedes and airlines recover, travel conditions will improve later Wednesday.

Better travel weather expected on Thanksgiving Day and Friday

There is great news for those making the short trip to grandma's house on Thanksgiving Day in the Northeast and the Midwest. Aside from blustery and cold conditions in the Northeast with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s F, a dry day is in store for at least 250 million people in the eastern two-thirds of the nation.

Most areas east of the Rockies and High Plains should remain dry on Friday for those heading out seeking bargains at retail stores.

An exception to the dry weather will be in the Southeast, where a storm from the Gulf of Mexico will bring clouds and some rain.

Meanwhile, a storm will ride a blast of cold air southward over the Rockies with heavy snow. Airline delays and flight cancellations stemming from Denver are possible by the end of the week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.