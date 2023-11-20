Weather for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade could be repeat of last year

The weather for the iconic parade is predicted to be a "7 out of 10," although a breeze could add an extra chill to the air for folks lining the streets of New York City on Thursday morning.

Copied

The parade will take place under a mostly sunny sky, but paradegoers will need to layer up for the holiday festivities.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the most iconic parades in the United States with millions of people watching the event from along the crowded streets of New York City or from the comfort of their homes. The November weather can sometimes have a significant influence on the parade, including the choreographed performances and the gigantic helium-filled balloons, but attendees and participants alike can breathe a sigh of relief this year.

What is the weather forecast for the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

A massive storm is predicted to drench the New York City area ahead of Thanksgiving, which could create headaches for holiday travelers across the region, but a brighter forecast is in the offing for the holiday itself.

From the experts: The weather for the parade will be a "solid 7 out of 10" with sunny to partly cloudy conditions, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said. "A pair of sunglasses may be needed depending on what side of the street you're on."

The weather for the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be almost an exact copy of last year's conditions when temperatures were in the 40s F at the start of the parade and rose into the lower 50s F by the afternoon. However, it could feel a bit chillier for this year's event, with the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature starting in the mid-30s in the morning and rising into the mid-40s by the start of the parade.

Will winds be a factor for balloons this year?

Blustery conditions can wreak havoc on the annual parade, particularly the balloons, which cannot safely be flown when sustained winds are above 23 mph or when there are frequent gusts over 34 mph.

This year's wind forecast: There could be a bit of a breeze in New York City on Thursday morning, but Dombek said that the winds should remain below the safety criteria.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade through the years

Flashback to 2019: High winds almost kept the iconic balloons grounded four years ago, but a last-minute decision by the New York City Police Department allowed them to fly.

The NYC forecast for the rest of Thanksgiving weekend

Thursday could be the warmest day of the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend with highs forecast to top out in the 40s to near 50 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Dombek added that a system could approach later in the weekend, disrupting holiday shopping, outdoor activities and travel for those who plan on driving or flying home in the days after Thanksgiving.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.