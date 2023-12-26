Surge of chilly air could bring the first snowflakes of the season into the South

The same storm that produced a blizzard in the Plains to set its sights on the Southeast later this week, giving folks a taste of wintry weather before the end of 2023.

The start of a new year is right around the corner, and revelers who plan on celebrating the arrival of 2024 outdoors may be in luck.

Chilly air diving into the Southeast later this week could be accompanied by the season's first snowflakes for some areas, causing disruptions ahead of the weekend.

AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking a powerful storm that has produced an all-out blizzard and a damaging ice storm across portions of the Plains and Upper Midwest in recent days, and the storm won't stop there as wintry conditions shift eastward.

Heading into midweek, the storm in question will shift out of the Plains slowly and begin to focus rain and snow chances across the middle Mississippi River Valley, bringing a chance of a burst of snow into places such as Kansas City and St. Louis.

“The risk of snow showers is expected to shift east along the I-70 corridor into Wednesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Kienzle said. "As the storm moves east, temperatures hovering within a few degrees of freezing could see these showers come as mainly rain limiting snow accumulations across portions of Missouri."

A caveat to this mixture or changeover from snow to rain across Missouri will be in any areas where heavier precipitation falls. “Areas of heavy precipitation can lead to rain changing to snow with air above the surface well below freezing,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Bauer explained. Kienzle also warned that a slight shift in the storm track could allow more snow to accumulate in and around St. Louis.

This range of possibilities is expected in St. Louis between late Wednesday and Thursday then perhaps again Thursday night into Friday morning as the storm pivots through the area.

As temperatures fall Thursday night, motorists along Interstates 44 and 55 across Missouri could face slowed travel as a result of wintry conditions. By the Friday morning commute, places like Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Paducah, Kentucky, may face a wintry mixture of rain and snow.

The risk of rain and wet snowflakes will not end there, as the storm is expected to crawl into the mid-South late this week. As the storm does so, multiple cities could be in line to get their first snowflakes of the season.

Both Nashville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama, have not experienced accumulating snow since Dec. 26 of last year, when 0.5 of an inch and 0.6 of an inch of snow fell, respectively. While this incoming storm is not expected to produce heavy snow, there is a chance that a measurable snowfall — defined as 0.1 of an inch or more of snow — could occur before the start of the weekend.

This slow-moving swath of wintry conditions will continue to be closely monitored in the days to come. Check back with AccuWeather often for the latest updates on the snow potential in the Southeast.

