‘Two thumbs up’: New Year celebration weather for NYC, much of US

Depending on where you live, you may need an umbrella or mittens to celebrate. Take a look at the forecast for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Revelers heading outside for New Year’s Eve celebrations will be looking to the sky to see confetti and fireworks, but will there also be raindrops and snowflakes?

A lack of major storms and frigid air across the lower 48 states will help with New Year's Eve and Day celebrations as well as the tail-end of holiday travel in most locations. However, there will be a few trouble spots.

"The conditions for much of the nation are about as good as can be expected for the end of December and early January," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said, adding, "It really is going to be two thumbs up -- great for most places considering how nasty it could be this time of the year."

How is New Year's Eve shaping up for the traditional hot spots?

More than 1 million people will gather at Times Square in Manhattan on New Year's Eve, according to ABC News. And, while it won't be a balmy 70 degrees, it will also won't be bitterly cold or pouring down rain.

The warmest ball drop temperature was in 1965-66 and 1972-73, with a reading of 58 F. The coldest it was 1 F in 1917-18, with an estimated AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature near 20 degrees below zero. For the ball drop at the cusp of 2023-24, the temperature will be just above the 40-degree Fahrenheit mark and several degrees above the average of 34 degrees. Along with dry weather conditions, a breeze from the west and northwest will contribute to a RealFeel Temperature in the 30s on Sunday evening.

New Year's Eve weather at some of the other top destinations to celebrate, including Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, San Antonio and Las Vegas, all look to be free of rain.

However, conditions may be a bit chillier than most may be accustomed to in central Florida for late December and early January, with temperatures falling through the 50s at the theme parks around Orlando.

The weather may be a little drippy at other New Year's Eve destinations, such as San Francisco and New Orleans, with showers likely to be nearby. Temperatures around the Big Easy and the City by the Bay will be mainly in the 50s during Sunday evening. Showers that will linger during the day on Sunday in Seattle and Portland, Oregon, are likely to depart later Sunday evening.

Snow showers could make for tricky and slippery travels around the Great Lakes, but heavy snowfall is not likely on Sunday and around the start of 2024.

Dry weather is likely to hold on in Downtown Los Angeles, but a storm lurking just offshore could produce a touch of rain right along the coast in Southern California.

Will the benign weather hold for New Year's Day?

The same storm may continue to hover nearby for the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Rose Bowl college football matchup in Pasadena, California, on New Year's Day with temperatures mainly in the 60s. At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists expect rain to stay away.

While most people will choose to travel before New Year's Day, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the few who do travel on Monday should generally have good travel conditions across the nation with a few exceptions, similar to Sunday.

Snow showers will tend to linger and may cause slippery conditions and low visibility around the eastern Great Lakes on New Year's Day and over the high ground in the central Appalachians.

As more than 10,000 people take to the streets of Philadelphia on New Year's Day for the 120-year-plus Mummers Parade tradition, temperatures will be close to or slightly above the historical average of 43 F. There could be a sprinkle or passing snowflake or two, but drenching rain or accumulating snow are not anticipated.

Meanwhile, an area of rain is likely to slowly expand from Louisiana to the north and east over the Southern states and could produce pockets of slick travel and ponding on some roads.

