Storm system to deal Midwest a jarring end to summerlike weather
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 9, 2020 1:41 PM
Rain that falls across parts of the Upper Midwest on Monday will be replaced by snow on Tuesday.
Following an unusually warm start to November, the sudden return to winterlike conditions this week will serve as a reality check in the Midwest.
Cold air that has been building over the West in recent days will push eastward this week, but while changes along the East Coast will be diminished, much of the Midwest is forecast to get a dose of winter weather with accumulating snow in the offing for some locations following record warmth.
The weather pattern that ramped up following the autumn chill this past week has been truly amazing in the Midwest and Northeast with various locations approaching, tying or exceeding record highs that date back more than 100 years in some cases.
This image, captured on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, shows the central and eastern United States. Clouds associated with advancing cold air, rain and snow can be seen over the northern Plains. Tropical Storm Eta is visible over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
In the New York City area, nearly four dozen record highs were set on Sunday alone.
On Sunday, with a high of 76 F, Chicago had its eighth warmest November day on record.
Midwest residents should enjoy the above-normal warmth while they can because the clock is ticking on the current weather pattern.
Cold air has already pushed across much of the Dakotas, western and central Nebraska and western Kansas as of Monday morning and will continue to advance eastward through the middle of the week over the Mississippi and Ohio valleys and Great Lakes region.
As a storm moves northeastward along the leading edge of the colder air, the transition in the Midwest is likely to be first marked by gusty winds and areas of drenching rain into Wednesday. The gusty winds may not only blow fallen leaves across streets and secondary roads but can cause difficult handling for motorists driving high-profile vehicles.
Near the leading edge of the cold air, thunderstorms can occur with the potential for isolated severe weather in the form of damaging wind gusts and small hail.
Cities such as Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Detroit, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Louisville, Kentucky, are likely to continue to challenge or break record highs into Tuesday before colder air sweeps in and sends temperatures downward and close to average levels. Typical highs during the second week of November range from the middle 40s over the northern tier of the Midwest to near 60 along the Ohio River.
"While places like the Twin Cities have already picked up over 9 inches of snow this season, temperatures at times have been running 15 to 30 degrees above average since Election Day," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
"This sudden return to winter will certainly be a shock to the system after such a warm start to the month," Benz added.
Temperatures hit 73 F at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Nov. 7, topping the old daily record of 72 set more than a century ago in 1874.
As the storm moves along the front, a band of snow that has already developed in the cold air over part of the Plains will become more intense for a period of time from northeastern Nebraska to northeastern Minnesota and the western part of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
A general 1-3 inches of snow is forecast in this zone from Tuesday to Wednesday with a swath of moderate snow from north-central Iowa to the Arrowhead region of Minnesota. Within this swath, 3-6 inches of snow is forecast along with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches.
"Our current forecast calls for 1-3 inches of snow in the Twin Cities, but with the current track of the storm, there may be an enhanced band of snow that could put down 3-6 inches of snow across the south metro area [of the Twin Cities] and southern Minnesota by Tuesday evening with the heaviest snow shifting east into western Wisconsin by Tuesday evening," Benz said.
Despite the recent warmth, roads are forecast to become slushy, slippery and even snow-covered. Motorists should allow for extra time on their travels along interstates 29, 35, 90 and 94 in the region. Some of the cities, in addition to Minneapolis, where accumulating snow and travel delays are anticipated include Duluth, Minnesota; Sioux City, Iowa; and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Snow is not forecast to advance very far to the east in this situation. In fact, the core of the coldest air will tend to hover over the northern Plains and be deflected northeastward into central Canada later this week. This means that a significant lake-effect event is not likely and lake-effect rain and snow may not occur at all this time around.
Still, cooler air will fight its way to the Appalachians during Wednesday night and Thursday, and eventually to the Atlantic coast from Thursday to Friday.
By Thursday, highs in the 50s will replace early-week highs in the 70s over the central Appalachians. By Friday, highs will be in the 50s from Boston to New York City and in the lower 60s in Washington, D.C., which will be close to the average for the middle of November.
Steady rain or at least a few showers will accompany the transition to cooler air in the East during the second half of this week. It is possible that a plume of tropical moisture tears away from Eta, over the Gulf of Mexico, and enhances rainfall along the Eastern Seaboard at the end of the week. This may make the difference between minor travel delays or more significant problems related to heavy rain and localized flooding.
