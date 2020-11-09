Tropical Storm Eta swamps southern Florida after rare November landfall

Floridians continue to face impacts from the record-tying storm as the busy hurricane season trudges on -- and forecasters say it could even make a second run toward the state.

Eta could strengthen back into a hurricane over open waters

After making its third strike over land, this time on U.S. soil, Eta will continue its journey over Gulf waters. Then, forecasters say there are a range of scenarios that could unfold.

Storm system to deal Midwest a jarring end to summerlike weather

Following an unusually warm start to November, the sudden return to winterlike conditions could be a shock for some in the Midwest as an advancing storm system delivers several inches of snow