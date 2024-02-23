Storm duo to trigger wet snow near sea level in Northwest, including Seattle and Portland

A pair of storms will bring cold, snow and treacherous travel to parts of the northwestern United States starting this weekend, with snow dipping down to near sea level at times in Washington and northern Oregon.

Copied

Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby reports from Soda Springs, California, where tremendous snowfall totals have left it looking like a maze as crews work to clear the roads for drivers.

A pair of storms will swing through the northwestern United States into the end of February, leading to snow and slippery conditions at some intermediate elevations near the coast and windswept snow over some of the higher terrain, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

First storm to ramp up this weekend

The first storm this weekend will bring rain to those at the low elevations along the coast, snow to those in the high country of the Olympics and Washington Cascades and a combination of rain and snow to the major mountain pass areas.

Colder air will invade the region as the storm pushes inland from later Sunday to Monday and cause freezing levels to drop and snow to make its way down to near sea level in western Washington and northwestern Oregon.

Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions over the Washington Cascade passes late Sunday and Sunday night, where roads may transition from slushy to snow-covered and icy with gusty winds.

"Snow levels are expected to fall quickly below pass level at Snoqualmie and Stevens passes Sunday evening with snow rates possibly exceeding 1 inch per hour for several hours, which could close the passes for a time," AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Joseph Bauer warned.

Wet snowflakes can mix in around Seattle and Portland, Oregon, from later Sunday night to Monday. AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said that roads will likely remain just wet at sea level with the precipitation rate easing. Air temperatures will hover just above freezing.

It may be a different story on the hills around Seattle and Portland and the lower slopes of the Cascades and Olympics, where temperatures dip to or below freezing.

"Areas over 500 feet in western Washington and northwestern Oregon will have the chance of a small accumulation of snow with slippery and slushy travel possible late Sunday night to Monday morning," Douty said.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The same storm will also have significant wintry impacts across the interior Northwest and bring heavy mountain snow and gusty winds to British Columbia as well as south of the Canada border into Washington, northern Idaho and western Montana before the end of the weekend.

"Travel can become difficult, if not impossible, along some mountain roads from Sunday to Monday over the southern British Columbia Rockies and the northern Rockies in the U.S.," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Motorists in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta, should be prepared for wintry travel with frigid conditions from later Sunday night to Monday.

"Before the end of the day Monday, snow is expected to fall on the Tetons, Yellowstone National Park and possibly down into the Salt Lake City metropolitan area," Buckingham said. "The storm will spread moderate to heavy snow across the Colorado Rockies, Utah’s Wasatch Range and Uinta Mountains and across much of Wyoming from Monday to Tuesday."

Snow is also expected to fall on the northern Sierra Nevada on Monday with up to a few inches and slippery travel likely. Rain mixed in may make for slushy conditions over Donner Pass, California.

Throughout the higher elevations and over the passes during the storm from late Sunday to Tuesday, local blizzard conditions may unfold, making travel especially dangerous and stranding some motorists.

Second storm to arrive on Tuesday

Conditions will be a little different when a second storm follows the first into the Northwest during the day on Tuesday.

"The cold air brought in by the first storm will be hanging around and will result in snow levels being unusually low for the onset during the second storm," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said.

There is the potential for a period of accumulating snow near sea level in Seattle and Portland on Tuesday with a few inches possible over the hills and a heavy amount of snow over the Cascades.

"As this storm progresses into midweek, westerly winds will bring in some milder air from the Pacific Ocean, so snow levels will actually rise as the storm tracks inland and snow will change to rain all the way up to intermediate elevations," Zehr said.

Motorists along portions of the Interstate 5 corridor of Washington and northern Oregon could experience slushy travel for at time, especially in hilly areas on Tuesday. Since the second storm will be a slow-mover compared to the first storm, it may take more time for snow to develop over the Rockies in the northern U.S. and southern Canada.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.