Southern Plains set to get season's most significant snow yet
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 2, 2020 5:46 AM
For some parts of the southern Plains, this will be the biggest snowfall of the season so far.
A developing storm system is set to spread some of the biggest snowfall accumulations so far this season across the southern Plains. The storm is poised to drop snow from Colorado to Missouri through Thursday, bringing some areas their first snowfall of the season altogether.
Through Wednesday morning, snow is forecast to fly in the mountains of Colorado. Accumulations will be minimal by mountain standards, generally only a few inches. Despite the small amount of snow, this will be good news for ski resorts and any moisture is desperately needed, given the extreme to exceptional drought that is ongoing.
Through Wednesday, this system will begin to move into the central and southern Plains with snow forecast to break out in portions of eastern Colorado, southwestern Nebraska and western Kansas.
"A storm system set to develop over the southern Plains will drag ample moisture from the Gulf of Mexico north into the central and southern Plains at midweek," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
This will cause snow to gradually wind down in the Rockies, but develop farther east in Kansas and western Oklahoma. Initially, the air will be warm enough for rain or a mix of rain and snow in some locations on Wednesday morning. As an area of high pressure over southern Wyoming funnels cold air southward, precipitation will change over to snow.
"Where this moisture collides with a shot of cold Canadian air set to overspread much of the central U.S., snowflakes will fly," said Gilbert.
Although many areas have already received snow this season, this system will provide the highest snow totals so far in several locations.
"Dodge City, Kansas, will likely receive its highest snow total so far this season. Elsewhere, places like Oklahoma City could have more than a trace of snowfall for the first time this season," Gilbert added.
In late October, a storm system gave 1.5 inches of snow to Dodge City, with only 0.2 of an inch of snow since then. Forecasters expect at least 3-6 inches of snow to pile up in the city, easily making it the highest snowfall total so far in the southwestern Kansas town.
Forecasters expect a bullseye of heavy snow to set up across southwestern Kansas and western Oklahoma, where up to 6-12 inches of accumulation is possible.
Snow will begin to shift into part of southwestern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas on Wednesday night and Thursday. By Thursday night, the snow should be winding down in Missouri and in all other areas as the system falls apart.
Regardless of how much snow falls in the Plains, it is expected to melt very quickly, with high temperatures in the mid-40s to low 50s by Friday. Plenty of sunshine will also aid in melting the snow.
