Freeze warning: Southeast to shiver in coldest weather since January

In the days leading up to the first day of spring, temperatures will feel more like the middle of winter for residents of the Southeast and Florida won't escape the chill either.

AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno discusses the differences between a frost advisory and a freeze warning.

Winterlike temperatures will have residents of the Southeast shivering Monday night into Tuesday morning, as it will seem that the calendar is rolled back into the throes of winter.

Besides the impact of cold air on outdoor activities, there’s a risk of freezing temperatures damaging young leaves, buds and blossoms. This risk will extend as far south as the Interstate 20 and I-85 corridors of the Southern states Tuesday morning.

This spring is a bit of a unique situation. AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick explained, "While it certainly isn't unusual to have a frost or even a freeze in mid- to late March from Mississippi to Georgia, plants and trees have been confused by how warm it has been and are blooming way ahead of schedule."

Cities like Atlanta and Jacksonville, Florida, will have high temperatures -- 57 and 67, respectively -- more typical of mid-February. Morning low temperatures -- 31 and 43, respectively -- will tie the lowest readings since January and fall below the historical average lowest temperatures of the winter.

Feerick warned that blossoms could be in danger anywhere the temperature drops below freezing for more than just an hour or two. "It'd be a good idea to protect any plants that might be sensitive to the cold from the Mississippi Valley eastward to the Carolinas tonight," he added. Most vegetable crops have not yet been planted, but fruit blooms could be susceptible to the frost and freeze.

The date of the last frost varies wildly, so you’ll want to look up the average date for your area before you think about planting anything.

In addition, in-ground sprinkler systems should be drained, and above-ground pipes should be protected from freezing by wrapping, draining, or being allowed to drip slowly in areas where freeze warnings have been issued. Check your local AccuWeather forecast page to find out if your town is in a freeze warning.

