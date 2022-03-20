Snowy start to spring in Denver as blizzard conditions hit Front Range
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Mar. 20, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
Updated Mar. 20, 2022 6:07 AM EDT
The region could transition from spring back to winter early in the coming week as a storm drops heavy snow across the West.
While severe thunderstorms are set to produce large hail and tornadoes across the southern United States this week, the same overarching storm system is forecast to dump snow in the Rocky Mountains early in the traditional workweek. As tornado sirens are expected to sound in the South, residents to the west could be in for a major snowstorm with the potential for over a foot in some locations.
"As the storm sinks south across the Rockies, cold air will follow causing snow levels to fall to valley floors across the region," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
This will come on the tail of springlike conditions across the region, with temperatures in the Denver area forecast to rise into the 60s on Sunday, which is above the average more typical of this time of year in the upper 50s.
"While the storm could begin as rain in some of the lower valleys in the Rockies and across the High Plains, it should quickly switch over to snow as the cold air moves in," added Douty.
Snow is likely to be over Utah's Wasatch Range on Sunday and the western slopes of the Colorado Rockies by Sunday evening, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
Rain showers could have some snowflakes mixing in on Sunday in places like Pocatello, Idaho, and Bozeman and Billings, Montana, and places even as far south as Flagstaff, Arizona, are expected to get in on some rain and snow action.
On Sunday night, snow is forecast to pick up substantially as the storm moves eastward into places like Steamboat Springs and Durango, Colorado. Those in Denver and Cheyenne, Wyoming, can expect a mix of rain and snow to pick up across the area, with pure snow falling in Casper, Wyoming, by the end of the night.
"While snow could fall heavily at the height of the storm, this is a fairly progressive system, so the heaviest of the snow will not last very long," said Douty.
Winds are also likely to pick up significantly on Sunday night, causing snow to blow and lower visibility. Travelers are warned to be prepared for delays and even dangerous driving conditions, particularly on interstates 25, 70, 76 and 80, and U.S. Routes 34, 36, 50 and 385.
"In areas across the High Plains where several inches of snow falls, a howling north wind can lead to blizzard conditions on Monday," Douty said. If the visibility drops to or lower than one-quarter of a mile and winds frequently gust to 35 mph or greater for three consecutive hours, blizzard conditions would be achieved.
Forecasters are predicting these conditions to occur in parts of eastern Colorado, northeastern New Mexico, and even small parts of the Oklahoma Panhandle, and blowing snow will be a concern in most places. Denver's heaviest snow is expected to fall throughout the day on Monday, ending on Monday night with a forecast total of 3-6 inches of snow, which is a few inches fewer than previously forecast.
"Snow lovers across the central and southern Rockies may be a little disappointed with the latest snow forecast for next week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.
AccuWeather meteorologists have been keeping a keen eye on this storm for the past few days and were anticipating that any southward shift in the storm could result in the heaviest snow centering more toward southern Colorado and northern New Mexico.
"Over the last 48 hours, models have trended south and east with the storm, and as a result, less snow is now expected across the Front Range," explained DaSilva, adding that ski resorts in Colorado that were anticipating 2 feet of snow a few days ago may need to settle for 6-12 inches.
However, there will still likely be a bull's-eye in southeastern Colorado, with 12-18 inches and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inches. Also, even with slightly less snowfall forecast, blizzard conditions are still anticipated across the Front Range and residents should continue to take this storm seriously.
"There will also be a swath of snow that extends out of the Rockies into the central and northern Plains as the storm moves northeast," said DaSilva, explaining that due to a lack of cold air, only minor accumulations are expected in the Plains.
For Denver, this storm is largely expected to pale in comparison to the last snowstorm that occurred this past Wednesday and Thursday, declared the biggest of the season so far for the Mile High City. Over 7 inches fell, with 12-18 inches reported in the mountains.
"It’s not uncommon for Colorado and surrounding states to get thumped by heavy snow during the early spring," said Sosnowski, adding that some of the top snowstorms on record for Denver have occurred in the spring rather than in the heart of the winter in January and February. Denver recently passed the seasonal average for snowfall, and this storm could raise the season's snow total even higher.
Snow will also bring with it a chilly reminder of spring's harsh ups and downs in the Rockies. Temperatures in Denver are anticipated to fall into the upper 30s, well below average, on Monday. Though temperatures could recover a bit on Tuesday, AccuWeather forecasters still pin them in the lower 40s, over 10 degrees Fahrenheit below average. There's even the chance for a bit of afternoon snow on Tuesday.
After this potent storm, a dome of high pressure is forecast to build over the West during the second half of the week, providing dry and warmer weather across the region. Rockies residents should keep an eye on the forecast for the end of the week, however, as another storm has the potential to move in.
