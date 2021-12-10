Snowstorm causes mayhem on Utah roads, ends one city's snow drought
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer &
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Dec. 10, 2021 10:43 AM EST
Updated Dec. 10, 2021 10:43 AM EST
A storm that first pushed through the northwestern U.S. dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of the mountains of the Southwest on Dec. 9.
A snowstorm, the first of the season for many places, began moving across the western and central parts of the United States Thursday into Friday, ending at least one city's major snow drought and triggering traffic delays and mayhem on numerous roadways.
The quick-developing storm across the West dropped as much as 6 inches of snow in Lake Tahoe before delivering on the promise of snow in areas around the Wasatch Range in Utah and Colorado Rockies. Salt Lake City recorded its first measurable snowfall since March 25, snapping a 259-day streak late Thursday afternoon as a total of 1.4 inches of accumulation was measured at Salt Lake International Airport.
By Friday, the heaviest snow was falling across parts of northeastern Colorado, South Dakota and into southwestern Minnesota as the storm moved east. In Utah, in places where accumulations were not that impressive, there was enough snowfall to cause about 200 traffic accidents on Thursday alone, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
Authorities posted video on Twitter showing a car losing control on a slippery highway in Utah and sliding across three lanes of traffic then back to the lane it was originally driving in before crashing with a vehicle behind it. "This is what driving too fast for conditions looks like," Utah police said in the post.
Drivers in Salt Lake City struggled in the return of the slippery precipitation, particularly on I-215, where a crash involving a semi-truck and a tractor-trailer caused tremendous traffic backups. Photos of the crash's aftermath show the damaged semi-truck lying across the nearby highway barrier, leaking out diesel fuel that required a lengthy cleanup.
Elsewhere on the same interstate, a separate car fire led to even more headaches.
And in places where vehicles didn't crash, traffic crawled to a stop as driving conditions worsened on Thursday. Big rigs were backed up on I-80 in Evanston, Wyoming, on Thursday as the storm began to pick up.
The relatively light snow accumulations in Salt Lake City were enough to break the city's 4th-longest snow drought and good enough to rank as the 5th-latest first snow of the season on record. Other places in Utah recorded far more impressive snowfall totals. Residents in multiple areas surrounding Salt Lake City awoke to walls of long-awaited snow, including those in many mountainous spots that received 12 inches.
Brighton, Utah, picked up 24 inches of snow as of Friday morning, and Alta, Utah, had recorded 19 inches of fresh powder from the storm.
In Denver, residents awoke to yet another morning without measurable snowfall on Friday as the city continued the march toward its record for longest streak without snow in Denver history. However, light snow began falling by mid-morning.
Thursday's lack of snowfall pushed its snow drought streak to 232 consecutive days, the second-longest stretch in city history. "In my entire weatherman-ing career, I have never spent so much time covering no snow," AccuWeather National Reporter Tony Labauch quipped about the season's lack of snowfall.
Elsewhere in the state, that waiting for snow ended, particularly in high-elevation areas. The mountains surrounding Denver received their fair share of snowfall, with most stations recording between 4 and 8 inches. The day's highest snow total came from a recording atop Mount Zirkel in Colorado, which had 15.8 inches by the end of Thursday.
In Colorado, Laubach said, the snow that areas did receive was badly needed for a long time, particularly after drought conditions worsened in the fall.
"The good news, some of those folks may be picking up another 1 to 2 feet by the time this is all said and done," Labauch added. "It is so badly needed. The snowpack up there desperately needed a storm like this, but the question's going to be ... does Denver get that first measurable snow?"
As the storm moved northeastward, more than a foot of snow fell in multiple areas of South Dakota, including a high of 15 inches in Hot Springs, in the southwestern part of the state near Black Hills National Forest. As the snow fell in unison with dangerously gusty winds, the South Dakota Highway Patrol urged drivers to stay off the road unless necessary.
AccuWeather forecasters say that the snow won't be sticking around in many places as a dramatic December warmup is on the way next week.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
