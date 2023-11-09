Shania Twain tour bus crashes amid wintry weather in Canada, injuring 13

Shania Twain attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Multiple members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed amid wintry weather conditions in eastern Saskatchewan, Canada.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), officers responded shortly after 7 a.m. local time Wednesday to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Wolseley. The crew bus rolled over, and 13 people were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, the RCMP said.

Highway 1 was closed on Wednesday from Wolseley east to the border with Manitoba due to poor road conditions, the RCMP said.

The crew bus was traveling between Winnipeg and Saskatoon for Twain's Queen Of Me tour, but the singer was not on board, according to her management company, Maverick Management.

“Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather,” the management company said in a statement. “Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals.”

Twain is still scheduled to perform at the Sasktel Center in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on Thursday night.

The 58-year-old Grammy winner kicked off her Queen Of Me tour in April, and is wrapping it up this month in Canada, her home country. The final show of the U.S. leg was held in Fargo, North Dakota, on Sunday.

"What a night in Fargo! 19,000 people scream singing along to every word, it felt super special," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Ending the tour in Canada felt only right... Winnipeg, see your beautiful faces tonight," the singer posted Tuesday.

Twain will return to Las Vegas in May 2024 for the "Come on Over" residency featuring "all the hits" at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort.

TMX contributed to this report.