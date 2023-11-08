Massachusetts student's message in a bottle found in France 26 years later

A message in a bottle written by a Massachusetts fifth grader in 1997 washed up 26 years later on a beach in France. (Photo by 8249023/Pixabay.com)

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A French man cleaning trash from a beach found a message in a bottle that had been authored by a Massachusetts fifth grader 26 years earlier.

Benjamin Lyons wrote the message as part of an assignment for science teacher Frederic J. Hemmila's class at Sandwich's Forestdale School in October 1997.

The messages written by the class were inserted into bottles and dropped into the ocean by a boat captain who was Hemmila's friend.

Hubert Eriau, 71, said in his reply to the school district that he typically spends his mornings fishing and cleaning up beach trash in Les Sables-d'Olonne, Vendée, France. He said he came across the message in a bottle on Aug. 11.

Carol Archambeault, a sixth-grade science teacher in the district, said other messages in bottles from Hemmila's class have been found over the years, including one in Greenland.