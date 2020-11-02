Eta setting its sights on Honduras and Nicaragua this week

The formation of Eta ties 2005 for the highest number of named storms in a single year. In addition, this is the first time that the name Eta has ever been used to name a tropical system.

November to offer several chances to glimpse meteors

Stargazers will need to be patient with the first meteor shower set to peak, but for those who have the time, the show could offer a special treat.

AccuWeather has your Election Day forecast right here

Millions of Americans have braved the elements, waiting in lines for hours, to cast votes early. Those who are waiting for Election Day may be in luck weather-wise.