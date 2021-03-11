Quick-hitting storm to dump up to a foot of snow in Midwest
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 14, 2021 11:41 AM EDT
By the end of March 13, snow was beginning to pile up across much of Colorado, but the storm expected to bring feet of snow in some areas was just beginning.
The same robust winter storm that is bringing "historic" snowfall to the Rocky Mountains and High Plains, as well as feisty thunderstorms to the South, will race across the Midwest unleashing a burst of heavy snowfall that can disrupt travel across the area to start the workweek.
After bringing feet of snow to areas in Colorado and Wyoming and areas of heavy rain to Kansas and Nebraska, the storm will begin to shift north and east late in the day on Sunday.
Enough cold air will be over the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa for precipitation to fall as mainly snow to close out the weekend and kick off the workweek.
By Sunday afternoon, snow is forecast to arrive across much of South Dakota and will begin to spread into Iowa and Minnesota through Sunday night and into Monday.
"Very difficult travel will result from a burst of heavy snow across northern Iowa and southern Minnesota Monday morning," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
Throughout the day on Monday, snow will spread into southern Wisconsin and far northern Illinois.
"By the time the storm’s moisture reaches Chicagoland Monday afternoon, the precipitation will likely fall as a mix of rain, wet snow and sleet," said Pydynowski, adding that a slushy coating of snow could coat some surfaces, especially elevated ones, by Monday evening.
However, those commuting into the far northwest suburbs and into southern Wisconsin could face tricker travel conditions with a couple inches of slushy snow expected to fall near the border of Wisconsin and Illinois by Monday evening, warned Pydynowski.
As snowfall reaches the western Great Lakes into Monday afternoon and evening, snow on the backside of the storm will already be coming to an end.
The quick movement of this storm will help to limit snowfall totals as most areas will only receive snow for 12-24 hours. However, snow can become heavy enough to bring up to a foot of snow to far eastern South Dakota, southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
This area will also be the most likely location for the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches to occur.
Snowfall totals can climb to 3-6 inches from eastern South Dakota to Wisconsin and Illinois, but temperatures near freezing (32 degrees F) on the southern side of the storm can impact how much snow will fall.
The timing of the transition from rain to snow, especially across Iowa, will have to be monitored closely, warned AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. If the transition occurs sooner, snowfall totals in these areas may be higher.
Motorists, especially those traveling on interstates 35 and 90, should be cautious in deteriorating conditions. Heavy snowfall can quickly coat the roads and visibility can be greatly reduced.
The storm will continue to shift east into Monday night, moving the winter precipitation threat from the Midwest to the Northeast. But, a weakening storm and the task of overcoming dry air across the eastern U.S. will limit the amount of winter precipitation that falls across the region.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
