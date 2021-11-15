'Pineapple Express' pummels Pacific Northwest and British Columbia
By
Jesse Ferrell, AccuWeather meteorologist and senior weather editor
Published Nov. 15, 2021 1:17 PM EST
|
Updated Nov. 15, 2021 2:35 PM EST
A heavy band of rain and snow slowly pushed through the northwestern U.S. on Nov. 12, leading to dozens of flood-related evacuations in Oregon.
An atmospheric river has inundated parts of Washington, Oregon and British Columbia, Canada, in recent days with nearly 10 inches of rain. This atmospheric river is referred to as “the Pineapple Express” by meteorologists since moisture extends back to Hawaii in the tropical Pacific.
Mudslides and major flooding pushed multiple vehicles off highways on Sunday in southern British Columbia, as residents sheltered in recreation centers. A photo by BC Transportation Sunday evening showed Highway 1 between Popkum and Hope covered in mud. A number of evacuation orders were in place around the southern part of the province early Monday, including the city of Merritt, British Columbia.
Farther south, the nearby county of Whatcom, Washington, declared a state of emergency due to threats from the heavy rain. A team of 35 first responders in Agassiz commenced rescue operations for up to 10 people trapped in their vehicles early Monday morning after a mudslide swept across a highway. Around 9 a.m. local time, the Sumas Police issued a shelter-in-place order as floodwaters crested over a bridge, inundating part of the town.
A Washington DOT webcam in Sumas, Washington, showed buildings and streets underwater at 10 a.m. PST.
Rainfall amounts from the last three days stood at nearly 10 inches Monday morning, with unofficial NWS stations reporting 9.60 inches in Quinault, Washington, around 9.40 inches in Mount Baker and a BC Hydro rain gauge in Orchid Lake, British Columbia, measuring 9.21 inches.
High winds and saturated soil contributed to downed trees and power lines Monday morning, with over 77,000 customers without power in Washington state as of 11 a.m., and at least 27,000 with power cuts in British Columbia.
A normally small waterfall in the city of Abbotsford, British Columbia, looked like a miniature version of Niagra Falls as the raging waters cascaded over the side.
At least 12 rivers were under flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service. An NWS river gauge showed that the Bogachiel River near La Push, Washington, had broken its all-time record high level Monday morning and was still rising, at 43.6 feet. The previous record for the station was 42.64 feet, set on Nov. 6, 2006. The Nooksack River at North Cedarville, Washington, also broke its record Monday morning and was still rising, at 149.91 feet, versus the record of 149.61 feet on Nov. 6, 2006. The Skagit River near Mount Vernon was forecast to break its record on Tuesday.
A NWS river gauge showed that the Bogachiel River near La Push, Washington, had broken its all-time record high level Monday morning, and was still rising, at 43.6 feet. The previous record for the station was 42.64 feet, set on Nov. 6, 2006.
Although the river flooding risk will continue into Tuesday in some areas, precipitation will rapidly taper off on Monday night in the area, except for some snow that may linger in the Washington Cascades.
