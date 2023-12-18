Pileup reported on Interstate 94 in Michigan amid snow

Multiple vehicles and tractor trailers were involved in a pileup on Interstate 94 on Monday morning amid heavy snow and gusty winds.

A portion of I-94 near Kalamazoo, Michigan, had to be shut down to traffic due to a major pileup amid snowy conditions.

A massive pileup occurred on Interstate 94 on Monday morning just west of Kalamazoo, Michigan, forcing the highway's eastbound lanes to be shut down amid lake-effect snow squalls.

Video from the scene showed snowy conditions with dozens of vehicles, including multiple tractor-trailers, involved in the pileup.

It is unclear at this time if there were any serious injuries or fatalities due to the pileup.

Heavy lake-effect snow was falling in the area most of the day leading up to the accident. At one point, heavy snow limited the visibility in Kalamazoo to just one-quarter of a mile, with wind gusts frequently exceeding 20 mph.

People who were involved in the accident faced potentially dangerous weather conditions with the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature of only 14 degrees in Kalamazoo on Monday afternoon.

