Dangerous snow squalls to accompany cold blast from Midwest to Northeast

The potential exists for sudden wintry travel conditions on area highway from the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley to the interior Northeast from Monday to Tuesday as much colder air sweeps in.

Saturday will be the better of the two days this weekend in the Northeast ahead of a storm that will intensify as it moves up the East Coast.

In the wake of the powerhouse storm that will affect the Northeast with heavy rain and strong winds from Sunday night to Monday, sharply colder air will sweep in from Monday to Tuesday. But, included in the quick change to wintry conditions with areas of lake-effect snow and flurries will be brief bursts of heavy snow that can be dangerous for those traveling on the highways, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The cold air won’t quite meet up in time with the powerful storm moving through the Northeast to create a bona fide snowstorm, but while delayed, it will not denied, nor will some impactful snow.

"A burst of very cold air will surge across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and Northeast in the immediate wake of this storm and will lead to one of winter's greatest dangers for highway motorists across the region, AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said.

Sojda is referring to snow squalls, which are the wintertime equivalent to summertime gusty showers and thunderstorms.

Just as the summer storms bring quick bursts of rain and ponding on the highways, snow squalls can bring a drop to near-zero visibility in a matter of a few seconds and cause roads to transition from dry to wet to snow-covered and icy in a minute or so. When these occur on interstate highways, where vehicles are traveling at 55-70 mph, it is no wonder that massive pile-ups can occur.

This video clip was captured while encountering a snow squall in State College, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 19, 2022. The speed of the video was accelerated to simulate what motorists may encounter while traveling at full highway speeds. (Credit Alex Sosnowski)

As the cold air builds and moisture from the powerful storm lingers, widespread snow showers and heavy squalls will break out from Monday afternoon to Tuesday in the Midwest and from Monday night to Tuesday in the Northeast.

Motorists should be prepared for more than one sudden snow squall along interstates 70, 77, 79, 80, 86, 90 and 96 to name a few, from Illinois and Michigan to West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York early in the week. Roads and sidewalks around Detroit, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, and Pittsburgh are likely to get slippery at some point from Monday afternoon to Monday evening.

"For most areas, this will not result in significant snow totals, but multiple heavy bursts of snow all the way from Michigan and northern Indiana through Ohio and much of the Appalachians into New England can bring quick accumulations of an inch or two of snow and treacherous driving conditions," Sojda said.

Where the snow is persistent, mainly in the typical lake-effect snow belts in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana, southeast of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, and in the mountains of the central Appalachians, several inches of snow is likely to pile up by Tuesday morning.

"A few of the hardest-hit areas south of Buffalo, New York, and in the mountains of West Virginia could pick up snow totals in the double digits," Sojda said.

It is likely that snow showers will reach the I-95 zone from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and New York City late Monday night to Tuesday morning. Interestingly, a piece of jet stream energy may pivot through around that time and could lead to a period of steady snow, which could challenge an end to the ongoing snow drought. AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor that snow potential closely.

The sweep of cold air coming into the Midwest and Northeast will have some shock. Even though temperatures associated with the cold blast will be fairly typical of the middle of December, the chill will follow unusually mild conditions and an unusually warm coastal for mid-December.

In New York City, temperatures will surge to near 60 degrees Fahrenheit as the center of the storm passes nearby on Monday morning, but will plunge into the 40s into the afternoon and into the 30s Monday night. Only a little rise in temperature is likely on Tuesday with temperatures much of the day in the upper 30s and snow showers in the vicinity.

It's a similar story in Pittsburgh. Following high temperatures in the 50s on Sunday, temperatures will fall into the 30s on Monday afternoon and into the mid-20s on Monday night with flurries and heavier snow squalls.

The upcoming cold snap will be brief, as temperatures will moderate during the middle and latter part of the week.

