Pig that 'looked cold' gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser

Officers got a call from a concerned citizen about Elvis Pigsley being left outdoors in the winter weather. When they arrived, they found the "portly dude was quite friendly."

Elvis Pigsley in the Anchorage police vehicle after he was spotted outdoors in the winter cold on Feb. 13. (Anchorage Police Department)

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- He goes by the name Elvis Pigsley.

Police in Alaska said a wandering pig that "looked cold" at the side of a road got a lift home in a patrol cruiser on Feb. 13.

The Anchorage Police Department posted a photo to Facebook showing the pet pig riding in the back of one of the department's patrol cruisers in Fairview.

"We got a call from a concerned citizen regarding a pig in Fairview, standing on the side of the road, who 'looked cold,'" the Facebook post reads. "We're all familiar with refrigerated bacon, we just never thought we'd respond to a call for service related to that topic."

Police wrote the "portly dude was quite friendly."

Officers were able to identify the owners of the pig, named Elvis Pigsley, and the pet was returned home.

It's not the first time the police force has been called to render aid to an animal "in need."

"Just shy of a year ago," the police department said, "we responded to a call about a turkey trying to enter a convenience store. We showed up and found an actual Gobble Gobble attempting to finagle his way into the mart at a local gas station. After that adventure, you’d think not much would surprise us."

But then the pig happened.