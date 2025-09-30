5 more homes collapse into the ocean on North Carolina's Outer Banks

In rough surf from dual hurricanes off the Southeast coast, 5 more vacation homes fell into the ocean on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

During high waves from the double hurricanes off the Southeast coast Tuesday, Hurricane Imelda and Hurricane Humberto, at least five vacation homes fell into the ocean near Buxton, North Carolina, according to 13NewsNow.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore confirmed the news on their website, saying all five collapsed between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

That means that 17 homes on Hatteras Island have fallen into the ocean since 2020. The last time a home crumbled into the ocean on the Outer Banks was just two weeks ago on Sept. 17.

A home collapses into the surf on the Outer Banks Sept. 30, 2025 (North Carolina Beach Buggy Association)

The Outer Banks of North Carolina, a thin line of islands representing the easternmost part of the state, is hit by multiple nor'easters and hurricanes every year, leading to oceanfront homes collapsing into the sea and inundating Highway 12, which runs along the islands.