Ongoing storm that brought rain and snow to Seattle to head into Rockies
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Dec. 4, 2021 5:50 AM EST
|
Updated Dec. 5, 2021 11:31 PM EST
A snowstorm in the Northwest caused major delays in Snoqualmie Pass, Washington, as some drivers lost control due to the hazardous road conditions.
A potent storm is impacting the rain-weary Northwest early this week, dumping rain and snow on the region. This can be both hazardous and helpful as the West suffers from extreme drought and the far Northwest remains waterlogged from previous storms.
"After having over 10 inches of rain during the month of November, yet another storm is bringing more rain to Seattle on Monday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
The Emerald City reported 10.26 inches of precipitation throughout the eleventh month of 2021 thanks to rain falling on every day of the month except three. This was actually a small amount compared to some of its northern neighbors, like Abbotsford, British Columbia, which recorded about twice that much in the same time period. Both cities reported over 0.40 of an inch of precipitation on Saturday, with some more rain and snow in Seattle falling on Sunday morning.
Another storm began tracking into the northwestern United States, packing chilly, rainy weather over the weekend. Fortunately for some, the storm track has shifted southward, allowing storms to spare places in Canada that had disastrous flooding, like Abbotsford, from the worst of the impacts.
Despite the fact that the Pacific Northwest of the United States hasn't been hit nearly as hard by landslides and flooding as its Canadian counterpart by past storms, it is possible for the rain to aggravate saturated soil conditions and cause streams to rise once again in northwestern Washington, allowing for the returning risk of flooding and mudslides.
"This storm could bring a total of 0.50 to 1.00 inch of rain to Seattle, along with lowering snow levels with colder air in place," Pydynowski said.
Snow levels fell below pass level in the Cascades on Sunday night, allowing for an initial rapid accumulation. The roads may be hazardous as untreated slushy and wet areas froze overnight.
Up to 8 inches of snow were reported to the east of Seattle, with 6 inches falling around Roslyn, Washington.
After the storm crossed western Washington state, it is forecast to progress eastward over the Wasatch Range to the central Rockies early in the week, according to the AccuWeather long-range forecasters.
Areas in the Bitterroots, Oregon and western Montana could also have falling freezing levels down to 1,000 feet, causing travel disruptions in the passes. To the south, however, levels won't fall quite so low and are expected to be over 5,000 feet in the lower Wasatch Range and central Rockies.
Welcome snow could fall across the Intermountain West, along with parts of the Southwest, including parts of New Mexico and Arizona, rescuing ski resorts that took a hit from the recent warm rainstorms.
"Though for much of the region from Montana down to Oregon and down to the Great Basin, we are still in an exceptional drought," said AccuWeather On-Air Meteorologist Kevin Coskren.
While some of this precipitation could help out the West, it has a dangerous side.
"Any time there are fluctuating snow levels, a heavy amount of snow and varying snow density in the Cascades, there is an increased risk of avalanches with the steep terrain," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
There is a slight chance that Denver could break its persistent drought of snow. The Mile High City has not received any measurable snow since April 21, which would make this the latest on record that snow of at least 0.1 of an inch or greater has not been measured, according to the National Weather Service office in Boulder, Colorado. As of Sunday evening, light snow was falling at the airport, but time will tell if it accumulates to anything measurable.
The latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
