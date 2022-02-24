New round of snow squalls to hit Northeast hard and fast
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Feb. 24, 2022 12:51 PM EST
Updated Feb. 24, 2022 12:53 PM EST
Multi-car pileups can go from bad to worse in a matter of seconds. Driver error is the most common cause, and with these safety tips, pileups can be avoided.
A fresh wave of Arctic air is poised to dip southward later this weekend, and that will trigger a new eruption of dangerous snow squalls for part of the Northeast, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
The cold air will rush in behind a potent winter storm that is forecast to unload heavy snow across the northern tier of the Northeast and a wintry mix and rain to parts of the mid-Atlantic on Friday.
Temperatures have certainly had their ups and downs from one day to the next in the Northeast since last week, and that trend is likely to continue as February winds down. For example, in New York City, high temperatures over the past couple of weeks have ranged from 59 degrees Fahrenheit on Feb. 12, to 25 F on Feb. 14, 68 on Feb. 17, 36 on Feb. 20 and 68 on Feb. 23.
The actual high and low temperatures in New York City from Feb. 6 to Feb. 23 and the current forecast temperatures for Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.
The temperature volatility can turn up the intensity of precipitation when a simple cold front comes calling, which is what is forecast to happen on Sunday.
A pocket of dry and cold air will settle over the region on Saturday. The relatively tranquil weather should offer better travel conditions in the wake of the multi-faceted winter storm and will aid crews across upstate New York and New England in clearing roads of heavy snowfall.
The cold air will result in temperatures about 5-15 degrees below average. Highs will range from the teens and 20s over the northern tier where snow is on the ground over the northern third of the region to the lower to middle 40s in the Chesapeake Bay region.
Just ahead of a reinforcing surge of cold air, temperatures are likely to recover to near-seasonable levels on Sunday afternoon. That modest temperature rise will result in highs in the 30s over much of New England and the 50s in the lower part of the mid-Atlantic.
That warmup may also be just enough to add some extra energy for flurries and snow showers associated with an Arctic cold front that will drop southward from Sunday afternoon to Sunday evening. That boost could make the showers a bit heavier than what they might normally be if the air stayed cold, just like how a warm day in the spring gives a boost to thunderstorms.
These heavier snow showers, called snow squalls, can hit locations hard and fast, just like their warm-season counterpart. On Feb. 18-19, intense snow squalls swept from the Midwest to a large part of the Northeast and brought a rapid drop in visibility and a small slippery accumulation on some area roads.
Temperatures in the wake of the cold front will end up being 15-25 degrees lower on Monday, compared to highs on Sunday. Highs on Monday are forecast to range from the lower teens in northern New England to the lower 40s in the Chesapeake Bay region. There is the possibility of yet another snow squall event on Tuesday.
Motorists venturing on high-speed highways, especially from northern and western Pennsylvania to upstate New York and New England, should stay alert for rapidly changing weather conditions where the visibility can drop from unrestricted to a few hundred feet or less in a matter of seconds. Interstate highways at greatest risk for these conditions from Sunday afternoon to Sunday evening include 79, 80, 81, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91 and part of 95.
The overall coverage and intensity of the snow squalls for this Sunday may be less extreme when compared to last Saturday. However, the squalls can still pose dangers at the local level and along short stretches of highway. All it takes is one sudden squall to hit hard and fast in a heavy traffic situation to lead to a dangerous multiple-vehicle crash.
Even though squalls may either fall short of reaching the mid-Atlantic corridor of I-95, which includes the major metro areas such as New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., or weaken prior to arriving in this area, motorists trying to get back to those cities Sunday evening could run into trouble if they drive through the interior of the mid-Atlantic and New England.
There is still some potential for snow showers and heavier snow squalls to extend farther to the southeast in New England and the mid-Atlantic region by Sunday evening.
Forecasters say people planning to travel should closely monitor the weather situation as there is the potential for snow squall alerts to be issued. Sometimes the best defense during a snow squall situation is to avoid driving on interstate highways or pull over and delay travel until the squall passes.
The safest time on area highways in the Northeast this weekend, especially in locations that are at greatest risk for snow squalls, is likely to be from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Icy patches can still be present, however, from Saturday evening to early Sunday where any lingering wet spots manage to freeze in the wake of Friday's storm.
