More storms headed toward soggy West Coast
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 10, 2021 1:50 PM EST
Snow is also falling across parts of the Sierra Nevada as a storm brings needed rain to other parts of California.
A stormy March is helping combat the ongoing drought in California following an abnormally dry February. After one soaking storm helped remove a chunk out of the water deficit this week, another is on the way.
The first of two storms that began across the West Coast at midweek is set to turn into a major snowstorm across portions of Colorado, Nebraska and South Dakota through Sunday.
By the end of the weekend, however, a second storm will be poised to impact the Pacific West Coast.
Wet weather is likely to move in and dampen outdoor plans in the afternoon on Sunday across portions of coastal Oregon and Northwestern California. By Monday morning, rain and snow could extend as far inland as western Nevada.
"The direct impacts from this second storm will be very dependent on how strong it is when it reaches the Pacific Coast," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Erickson.
Even a less potent storm is likely to produce periods of heavy rain from Eugene and Medford, Oregon, to the Eureka area of Northwest California.
Snow will be most likely in the higher elevations of the Oregon Cascades, as well as across the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California.
A stronger storm will also be capable of pulling more cold, Canadian air on southward, allowing for snow in some of the foothills.
"If there is enough cold coming in with the storm, there may be more widespread snow at lower elevations, and higher snowfall totals in the mountains," Erickson added.
The exact timing of the storm is also likely to play a role in how much cold air is pulled down across Oregon, California and Nevada. A storm coming at night will have more cold air to work with, and thus create a higher potential for snow. If most of the precipitation arrives during the day, it is more likely to snow will be mixed with rain.
A warmer storm, following the first snowy storm currently impacting the Golden State, may also pose an increased flooding or avalanche risk.
Unlike the first storm, rainfall is likely to be less steady across southern parts of the San Joaquin Valley down to the L.A. Basin. In these areas, there may only be a quick bout of rain on Monday or Monday evening.
Any amount of rain could cause travel delays across the region.
Should the storm hold together as it moves eastward through the middle of the week, another round of snow and rain may spread across the Rockies and into the Plains.
