Midwest, Northeast Arctic outbreak and lake-effect snow to last days

The coldest and most prolonged cold weather in a couple of years will grip areas from the Midwest to the Northeast and will trigger bands of lake-effect snow as well as far-wandering snow squalls in the coming days.

Some parts of western New York could see up to three feet of snow over the coming weekend. AccuWeather caught up with the commissioner of Erie County Emergency Services to discuss the biggest concerns with the approaching storm.

The coldest and most persistent outbreak of Arctic air in a couple of years will have the intensity and staying power to trigger feet of lake-effect snow and whiteouts in some areas of the Upper Midwest and the interior Northeast, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. However, there is the risk of a ground-covering snow squall reaching as far as coastal areas of the Northeast.

In the wake of a massive storm that affected more than 200 million people in the central and eastern United States with snow, rain, wind and thunderstorms to end the week, its impact on the weather will continue for many days. Its main role now is to help push Arctic air to the south and east, via gusty winds.

The frigid air, fresh snow and blowing and drifting snow over the Midwest will make the task of keeping roads and sidewalks clear difficult. As a result, travel may remain perilous. Motorists who become stuck or stranded in the snow or choose to walk will face subzero F AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures.

The Arctic air will advance eastward and southward in a couple of stages. One push already settled into the South Central states and was advancing to the Atlantic coast early this weekend.

However, a secondary push of Arctic air will trigger snow showers and a locally heavy snow squall that may advance from the central and northern Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts on Sunday.

From a motorist's perspective, the danger with such an event is that the weather and roads may be clear one minute and then near-zero visibility and slippery the next during the brief, intense snow showers. These snow squalls are dangerous enough when traveling and low speeds on secondary roads or city streets. But, when motorists travel at a high speed on open highways with considerable traffic, there is the risk of multiple-vehicle pile-ups.

The snow squalls could bring a quick covering of snow to parts of Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City on Sunday morning. It is not impossible that one or more cities end up snapping their 1-inch or greater snowfall drought that extends back into the winter of 2021-2022.

Should these areas fail to pick up 1 inch of snow from any squalls on Sunday, another opportunity may arise from Monday night to Tuesday as a Southern storm makes a run along the Atlantic coast.

As the frigid air passes over the relatively warm waters of the lakes, the moisture released will result in towering bands of clouds that can unleash tremendous amounts of snow on the downwind landscape. This lake-effect snow can result in highly variable weather conditions ranging from a clear sky to a blizzard in the span of less than a mile.

Depending on how long the bands of snow persist over a certain area, a tremendous amount of snow can fall. The snow bands can behave like intense summertime showers with thunder and lightning but with heavy snow instead of a torrential downpour.

"The complete lack of ice cover and water temperatures well above the historical average, combined with the brutal cold, will fuel extreme snowfall rates of 3-4 inches per hour," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

"Not only will lake-effect snow be measured by the feet downwind of the lakes into the start of the week, but several more feet of snow may also pile up from Tuesday through Wednesday, especially along some of the shores of Lakes Erie and Ontario. A very persistent west-southwest wind flow will be favorable to Buffalo, New York, and the South Towns, off of Lake Erie, and areas to the north of Watertown, New York, off Lake Ontario, to receive the heaviest snow from the long-lasting event, " Douty explained.

"For much of the country, this will end up being the coldest and most persistent outbreak of Arctic air in a couple of winters," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

At its full extent, the frigid air will reach coastal areas of the Northwest, much of the Rockies, Plains, Midwest, South and Northeast states around mid-January.

This image shows a sampling of AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures as of the midday hours on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Into midweek, nighttime lows around Chicago will range from the lower single digits to several degrees below zero F. In the East, New York City will have multiple nights with low temperatures well down into the 20s next week.

"You have to go back until February 2022 to find something about as cold and as lengthy as this outbreak will be, at least for the whole of the Central and Eastern states. The Northwest missed out on that cold air in 2022," Benz said.

The persistent cold winds will cause spray to freeze along the shores of the Great Lakes and lead to freezing overwash on the shorelines that face the winds. In some cases, such as on Lake Erie, a phenomenon known as a seiche will cause the lake to lean with high water on its northeastern end and low water on its southwestern end.

