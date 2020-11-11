Major storm to pound Northwest with strong winds, drenching rain, heavy snow
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 11, 2020 7:13 AM
Ice was all around in Columbus, Nebraska. Cars were caked in a layer that required punching through and tree branches became fully coated and snapped.
Although the Northwest has already had some precipitation in November, meteorologists say that a storm arriving at the end of the week will be the strongest storm received in months.
Initially, rain will begin to fall along the coast in cities such as Seattle and Portland late Thursday morning or early Thursday afternoon. As precipitation moves farther inland on Thursday night, some snow may fall in the Cascades. Neither rain nor snow amounts are forecast to be particularly high with this first round of precipitation.
A bit of a lull is likely on Friday morning, with just some rain showers in the lower elevations and snow showers in the higher elevations. As the morning wears on, rain will begin to increase in intensity. Then, by Friday afternoon, a strong area of low pressure will slam into the coastline of Washington. At that point, heavy rain will begin to fall along the coasts of Washington, Oregon and Northern California. In addition, given the strength of the storm, winds will rapidly increase as well.
The storm will move farther inland on Friday night, and the heavy precipitation will follow suit. Any mix of rain or snow in the passes of the Washington Cascades will change over to all snow as colder air moves in.
"This will be the first significant snowstorm of the season for the Washington Cascades," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll. "Snow levels will fall to pass level and travel on U.S. 2 and Interstate 90 could become dangerous due to the combination of heavy snow and blowing snow."
Regardless of precipitation type in a given location, high winds will be widespread. Wind-driven rain and blowing and drifting snow will drastically reduce visibility. Not only will it be difficult to see if traveling, but the winds are likely to cause other problems as well.
"The concern is winds will be strong enough to down trees and power lines. Power outages are a risk for the Seattle and Portland metro areas," Doll said.
As the storm moves inland, it will slowly lose intensity. However, several inches of snow could fall in the mountains of Idaho, western Montana, western Wyoming and the mountains east of Salt Lake City. In the Washington Cascades, over a foot of snow is expected at and above pass level.
In any locations where heavy snow falls and strong winds cause power outages, it could take several days for electricity to be restored. Even in the lower elevations, residents may want to turn on their heat given the chilly conditions, so anyone with electric heat will hope the lights stay on during the storm.
More rain and snow may be in the offing to end the weekend and begin next week, although details on that system are not completely clear.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.