It may be May, but it's still snowing in these spots

The calendar has flipped to May, but that doesn't mean that it's stopped snowing everywhere in the United States.

April showers bring May… snow showers? Yep, this is snow on May 2 in the Canadian province of Alberta as winter still refuses to go away.

As the calendar turns to May and AccuWeather issues its annual summer forecast, snow is still falling in some areas of the United States.

Snow fell Monday morning on the higher peaks in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado, with a webcam at Roscoe Hill, Montana, elevation 5,000 feet, showing fresh snow.

Snow at Roscoe Hill, Montana on the morning of May 1, 2024. (MT DOT)

But the only sure way to see deep snow today in the United States is to go up -- way up -- in the Rocky Mountains.

Department of Transportation cameras showed snow on the ground at Loveland Pass, Colorado, Wednesday morning although no snow was falling.

Plenty of snow remains on the ground at Loveland Pass, Colorado on the morning of May 1, 2024. (CO DOT)

The only airport in the continental United States that officially reported snow Wednesday morning was Red Cliff Pass, Colorado, at an elevation of over 12,000 feet, similar to Loveland Pass. Pike's Peak, at more than 14,000 feet, is still snow-covered, which is not unusual for this time of year.

Farther north, a wide area of low pressure in southern Canada is bringing a fairly large snowstorm to parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

More than 17 inches of snow had piled up in the Kananaskis Valley, Alberta, Canada area on April 30. (@Washed_Up)

As of late Wednesday morning, there had already been 5-16 cm (2-6 inches) of snow in Alberta's largest city, Calgary. After a short break this afternoon, snow will begin again this evening and could pile up another few inches, AccuWeather Canada Expert Brett Anderson said.

Snow in Calgary is not rare in late April and early May, but the latter month provides a historical average of only 12 cm (5 inches) of snow.

Next week, an unusually potent storm system could bring feet of snow to mountains on the West Coast.