Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm

More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle started people driving on one of California's most famous roads.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. The wind in San Francisco, California, was creating an eerie howling sound as drivers crossed the Golden Gate Bridge.

The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.

Two people, who were driving across the Golden Gate Bridge late Saturday afternoon, were puzzled when they heard a loud, persistent whistle outside. Despite rainy weather, the car windows were cracked open, allowing a passenger to capture a chill-inducing video of the ominous sound that resonated in the air.

The sound was reminiscent of a haunted house during Halloween, and the face of the driver resembled that of a person hearing fingernails scrape against a chalkboard.

A driver makes a shocked face when hearing a loud whistle created by wind blowing across the Golden Gate Bridge on Jan. 14, 2023. (Twitter/ @dfrideger)

For people who live near or frequently travel across the famous bridge, the eerie howl is nothing new.

The phenomenon began in 2020 after new handrails were retrofitted on the bridge. When strong winds blow from the northwest, it creates humming noise that can be heard from miles away, according to the Marin Independent Journal.

During extreme wind events, the sound could reach 100 decibels, nearly as loud as a chainsaw or a hairdryer.

Engineers quickly identified the source of the loud humming noise in 2020 and devised a simple but time-consuming solution. U-shaped aluminum clips with rubber inserts need to be installed on every single railing picket along the entire 1.7-mile Golden Gate Bridge.

The solution was originally scheduled to be implemented before the start of 2023, according to The Marin Independent Journal, but the video from the weekend suggests that the project has fallen behind schedule.

