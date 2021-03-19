Early-spring storm to deliver more snow to Denver
By
Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 19, 2021 2:29 PM EDT
The National Weather Service reported winds of up to 64 mph in the Amarillo, Texas, area. This U.S. flag held up against the elements of strong winds and heavy snow on March 17.
Only a week after parts of Colorado were hit with historic snowfall, AccuWeather forecasters say more snow is on the way for the Colorado Rockies and the Denver metro area.
The snow will be the product of a storm that is currently bringing rain and mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest and is forecast to move to the east late this weekend and into early next week.
Denver has reported above-average snowfall so far this month with the city picking up about 27 inches of snow, all of it measured on March 13-14. This is 254% more snow than average for the city, which tends to pick up almost 11 inches of snow during the first 18 days of the month.
This satellite image shows snow across Wyoming, eastern Colorado and the Rocky Mountains on March. 19, 2021. (Image/Cira RAAMB)
Although the snow event that is expected late Saturday night through Monday morning will not be a major snowstorm, it will bring accumulating snow to the Denver area and continue to build on region's above-normal snowfall totals that have been recorded this March.
A dip in the jet stream pattern will allow the storm from the Pacific Northwest to travel southeastward and bring cold air and snow to the Rockies and Denver, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Snow won't just be limited to Colorado, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick explained.
"On Saturday, some snow will spread into Utah's Wasatch Range, but snow levels will be relatively high as the storm moves in, generally above 7,000 feet in elevation," Feerick said.
As the storm progresses across Utah Saturday and into Colorado on Sunday, snow levels are expected to drop, and a mix of snow and rain will break out at the onset of precipitation in the I-25 corridor in Colorado by Sunday afternoon. By Sunday night, a changeover to all snow is expected.
Denver, Fort Collins and areas northwest of Pueblo, Colorado, are all expected to receive accumulating snowfall. The same applies to Cheyenne, Wyoming, which was buried by its biggest snowstorm on record last weekend. Deteriorating travel conditions are likely as major roads such as interstates 25 and 80 will become slippery and slushy.
"Travel across the higher passes of Colorado will likely be quite difficult Sunday night as some of the higher spots can see over a half of foot of snow by Monday morning," Feerick said.
By Monday, the storm will move east into the south-central portions of the United States, leaving cold conditions across the Front Range.
Cold air will filter into the Rockies behind the storm on Monday with high temperatures in the Front Range expected to be 10-20 degrees below normal. The high temperature in Denver on Monday is forecast to be 40 degrees, while the normal high temperature for late March in the Mile High City is around 56. Pueblo is forecast to have a high of 45, which is well below the normal high temperature of 61 degrees.
The cold will also impact areas farther north in Wyoming along the I-25 corridor such as Cheyenne. The high temperature on Monday is forecast to be 36 degrees; a normal high is around 49 degrees for late March in the city.
Looking ahead, there is another chance for some snow late Tuesday or early Wednesday in Denver and locations farther south into New Mexico. AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on this storm as cold air will remain in place, creating ideal conditions for heavy snowfall, especially in mountainous locations.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Early-spring storm to deliver more snow to Denver
By Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 19, 2021 2:29 PM EDT
The National Weather Service reported winds of up to 64 mph in the Amarillo, Texas, area. This U.S. flag held up against the elements of strong winds and heavy snow on March 17.
Only a week after parts of Colorado were hit with historic snowfall, AccuWeather forecasters say more snow is on the way for the Colorado Rockies and the Denver metro area.
The snow will be the product of a storm that is currently bringing rain and mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest and is forecast to move to the east late this weekend and into early next week.
Denver has reported above-average snowfall so far this month with the city picking up about 27 inches of snow, all of it measured on March 13-14. This is 254% more snow than average for the city, which tends to pick up almost 11 inches of snow during the first 18 days of the month.
This satellite image shows snow across Wyoming, eastern Colorado and the Rocky Mountains on March. 19, 2021. (Image/Cira RAAMB)
Although the snow event that is expected late Saturday night through Monday morning will not be a major snowstorm, it will bring accumulating snow to the Denver area and continue to build on region's above-normal snowfall totals that have been recorded this March.
A dip in the jet stream pattern will allow the storm from the Pacific Northwest to travel southeastward and bring cold air and snow to the Rockies and Denver, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Snow won't just be limited to Colorado, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick explained.
"On Saturday, some snow will spread into Utah's Wasatch Range, but snow levels will be relatively high as the storm moves in, generally above 7,000 feet in elevation," Feerick said.
As the storm progresses across Utah Saturday and into Colorado on Sunday, snow levels are expected to drop, and a mix of snow and rain will break out at the onset of precipitation in the I-25 corridor in Colorado by Sunday afternoon. By Sunday night, a changeover to all snow is expected.
Denver, Fort Collins and areas northwest of Pueblo, Colorado, are all expected to receive accumulating snowfall. The same applies to Cheyenne, Wyoming, which was buried by its biggest snowstorm on record last weekend. Deteriorating travel conditions are likely as major roads such as interstates 25 and 80 will become slippery and slushy.
"Travel across the higher passes of Colorado will likely be quite difficult Sunday night as some of the higher spots can see over a half of foot of snow by Monday morning," Feerick said.
By Monday, the storm will move east into the south-central portions of the United States, leaving cold conditions across the Front Range.
Cold air will filter into the Rockies behind the storm on Monday with high temperatures in the Front Range expected to be 10-20 degrees below normal. The high temperature in Denver on Monday is forecast to be 40 degrees, while the normal high temperature for late March in the Mile High City is around 56. Pueblo is forecast to have a high of 45, which is well below the normal high temperature of 61 degrees.
The cold will also impact areas farther north in Wyoming along the I-25 corridor such as Cheyenne. The high temperature on Monday is forecast to be 36 degrees; a normal high is around 49 degrees for late March in the city.
Looking ahead, there is another chance for some snow late Tuesday or early Wednesday in Denver and locations farther south into New Mexico. AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on this storm as cold air will remain in place, creating ideal conditions for heavy snowfall, especially in mountainous locations.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.