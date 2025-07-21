1 person killed after group is swept through Oregon rapids

(Photo credit: Deschutes County Sheriff's Office)

July 20 (UPI) -- At least one person died Saturday after a group of six people were swept through Dillon Falls, a series of whitewater rapids on the Deschutes River near Bend, Oregon.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that search-and-rescue operations were underway after the group went missing around 2:57 p.m.

Authorities conducted an aerial search and were able to rescue three people from the water. One person was declared dead at the scene and two others remain missing. Police did not release their identities.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the area near Dillon Falls in the Deschutes National Forest allows for non-motorized boating.

While the river does drop sharply at Dillon Falls, creating a steep and turbulent descent, the drop is more like a chute of Class IV-V rapids than a vertical plunge.

From certain angles, it can appear waterfall-like due to the intensity and steepness, but technically it's classified as whitewater rapids, not a true waterfall.