Denver's drastic temperature drop could rival records

An extreme plunge in the temperature will transform the weather from pleasant to dangerously cold in the matter of hours — and experts are warning the cold will reach levels that haven’t been felt in decades.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. If you’re one of the more than 100 million Americans who will be driving in the days from Christmas to New Year’s, you may want to hear what AAA says you need to know.

A cold snap in the Rockies' largest hub will bring a quick drop in temperatures, part of the widespread outbreak of Arctic air that will be putting the majority of the United States into a deep freeze before the Christmas holiday.

Denver will be in the lower 50s Wednesday afternoon before the weather quickly changes. Temperatures will drop rapidly until the mercury reads 5 degrees Fahrenheit around 8 p.m., then they will continue to fall below zero to 16 degrees below zero in Denver Thursday morning, for a total plunge of 68 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures on Thursday will stay below zero. While Denver is used to frigid winter weather, a high temperature of 5 degrees below zero would be the coldest since 1990.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in Denver are expected to settle between 20 below zero and 30 below zero. Elsewhere, the RealFeel will be even harsher in cities such as Rapid City, South Dakota, and Scottsbluff, Nebraska, as both locations could record RealFeel temperatures as low as 60 below zero.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Dangerous cold, such as the conditions expected in Denver, brings potentially life-threatening concerns for residents. Frostbite on exposed skin can happen in as little as five minutes. If residents need to go outside for any reason, AccuWeather meteorologists recommend residents bundle up with multiple layers and wear a hat and gloves.

Travel will also be impacted in the Denver area, as well as throughout Colorado, as 2-4 inches of snow is in the forecast through Thursday morning. Holiday travelers on the roads should use caution and keep travel at a slow pace.

Denver is no stranger to rapid temperature changes. The National Weather Service in Boulder, Colorado, notes that the largest same-calendar-day temperature drop in the Mile High City's history took place on Jan. 25, 1872, when a high of 46 plummeted to a low of 20 below zero, a 66-degree fall that hasn't been tested in decades.

Denver's Largest 1-Day (Same-Calendar-Day) Temperature Changes since 1872 NWS Boulder

In more recent memory, the largest drop from high to low in Denver was on Oct. 9, 2019, when a warm afternoon temperature of 83 dipped to a low of 28 several hours later, a temperature change of 55 degrees in one calendar day.

A September 2020 drop from 92 degrees at 3 p.m. on a Monday to 36 degrees at 7 a.m. on a Tuesday, a plummet of 56 degrees, did not count on the list due to the swing beginning on one calendar day and ending on the next, according to the NWS.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.