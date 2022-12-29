Deadly 200-vehicle pileup occurs in China amid foggy conditions

Low visibility was reportedly a factor in sparking the wave of accidents, which involved more than 200 vehicles and left travelers trapped in their cars.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Over 200 vehicles skidded into each other on a bridge in northern China on Dec. 28. Foggy and icy weather caused the cars to skid. Many were injured, and some were hospitalized.

At least one person was killed and many others were injured as the result of a massive pileup accident that occurred amid foggy and icy conditions in the city of Zhengzhou, China, on Wednesday.

Over 200 vehicles were involved in the deadly pileup on the Zhengxin Huanghe bridge in the city, located in east-central China, with vehicles continuously skidding into each other during the period of low visibility, Reuters reported. Travelers were seen in social media videos running around the bridge capturing the destruction, which included one car jackknifed in the middle of a pile.

The Zhengxin Huanghe bridge in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, was the scene of a pileup involving more than 200 vehicles Wednesday, leaving one dead and many injured. (Reuters)

A CCTV state broadcast stated that cars traveling in both directions over the bridge, which crosses the Yellow River, were involved in the accidents.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

According to a local meteorological service, visibility in many areas was less than 500 meters (0.31 of a mile) on Wednesday morning, going as low as 200 meters (0.12 of a mile) at times.

“In the winter the temperature is low and there is often heavy fog,” traffic police noted on a Weibo account, China’s version of Twitter, reminding drivers to slow down during the season.

An eyewitness reported to The Global Times that moisture on the bridge created slippery conditions that were also a factor in the pileup.

Other travelers were left trapped in their vehicles, necessitating a rapid response from the local fire department, which sent 11 fire trucks and 66 rescue personnel to help, according to state media. Police later closed the bridge off to all traffic during rescue operations, with traffic resuming later in the afternoon.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.