Clipper storm to spread snow, rain from Midwest to mid-Atlantic ahead of big warmup

A topsy-turvy weather pattern is setting up for the eastern United States, starting with a clipper system that will slice from the Midwest through the mid-Atlantic into midweek.

Temperatures across the Midwest are predicted to rise later in the week following rain and snow showers associated with an Alberta clipper.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that a storm from Canada will dive southeast into midweek, spreading a swath of snow and rain from the Dakotas to Virginia that is likely to lead to travel disruptions. A major warmup will build from the Plains to the East in the wake of the storm.

The clipper storm will travel southeastward along the divide of mild and chilly air, where the coldest air is to the northeast and the warmest air is to the southwest. It is on the cold side of the storm, where wintry travel problems are a concern.

"Impacts on travel as the storm moves along will depend on where snow falls at a steady clip for a few hours versus a more showery nature, as well as when road surface temperatures are likely to be the lowest," AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

As clipper storms go, this particular system is not very strong and will tend to produce showery snow and rain instead of heavy, steady precipitation. However, there may be a narrow band or two where snow may fall at a moderate pace long enough from late in the day to early in the morning to create slippery roads and sidewalks. Motorists may encounter a wide range of road conditions ranging from wet to slushy to snow-covered, based on the time of day the snow arrives and how heavy the snow falls.

Areas that have the greatest potential for a small accumulation of snow on the order of an inch or two during Monday night include southeastern Minnesota to southern Wisconsin, northeastern Iowa and northern Illinois.

"Since the temperature will dip to near freezing around Chicago, the snow or snow and rain combination could make some surfaces slippery for a brief time during the morning drive on Tuesday," Bauer said.

Since much of the snow will tend to fall during the day from southern Michigan to Indiana and Ohio, when ground and air temperatures are a bit higher, most road surfaces are likely to be wet. Some exceptions are possible, where the snow tries to fall at a steady pace for more than a few minutes.

Farther to the east, some of the snow will fall from late Tuesday to early Wednesday near and through the central Appalachians and part of the southern Appalachians.

"Because much of the snow may fall at night over the higher terrains on Tuesday night, the mountains of West Virginia, western Maryland, western Virginia and south-central and southwestern Pennsylvania could pick up a few inches of wet snow," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. Roads in this area are more likely to be a bit colder and become slippery when compared to much of the Midwest.

As temperatures dip Tuesday evening around Pittsburgh, some roads may become slippery, especially in the Laurel Highlands to the east of the metro area.

East of the Appalachians, the air and ground temperatures will be a bit higher so that spotty rain showers occur or any wet snow that is mixed in melts rather than accumulates in much of Virginia, Maryland, southern Pennsylvania and Delaware on Wednesday.

Warmth to surge mid- to late week

In the wake of the clipper storm, warmer air, rather than colder air, will follow over the Central states due to the jet stream lifting northward over the region.

Temperatures will surge as much as 25 degrees above the historical average from the northern Rockies to the northern and central Plains. For example, in Rapid City, South Dakota, AccuWeather meteorologists expect a high in the mid-60s F on Wednesday, compared to a historical average high of 40 degrees. Around Denver, the forecast high will be at least 20 degrees above the historical average, which is in the mid-40s.

In much of the Midwest, the peak of the warmth will occur on Thursday and Friday. In the zone from Wisconsin, northern Michigan and Ohio to Arkansas, northern Mississippi and Tennessee, temperatures 5-15 degrees above the historical average will be common, with a few locations approaching 20 degrees above average.

With highs in the mid-50s in store for Chicago and Detroit on Thursday and Friday, it will feel more like late October rather than December.

The warmup will reach the East as well, but its arrival will be delayed. The clipper storm moving through at midweek is likely to strengthen soon after reaching the Atlantic, which will pull chilly air southward from Wednesday to Thursday. The jump in temperature across the East is likely to start on Friday and continue into the weekend.

People planning a trip to New York City during the days leading up to the holidays will find warm conditions for December, with highs on Saturday and Sunday within a few degrees of 60, which is about 15 degrees above the historical average. Warm and dry conditions on Saturday, Dec. 2, had Manhattan jammed with shoppers, site-seers and Broadway show-goers. Like this past weekend, Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days for outdoor activities in New York City as rain is in the offing for the upcoming Sunday, just like last Sunday.

The rain will originate from a major storm that is poised to affect the Midwest late this week and into this weekend with areas of rain, heavy snow, severe thunderstorms and gusty winds.

