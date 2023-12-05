Severe weather outbreak possible this weekend across the South, East

Damaging winds, flooding downpours, hail and even a few tornadoes are all possible this weekend as a massive storm presses into the East.

Major disruptions to travel and outdoor plans are possible this weekend in more than a dozen states as a far-reaching storm strengthens over the eastern half of the United States.

With a massive storm looming on the horizon this weekend across the central and eastern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists are becoming increasingly confident that dangerous thunderstorms will threaten millions of residents along its path.

Between Thursday and Friday, persistent winds flowing out of the Gulf of Mexico will boost temperatures and humidity levels across the central and eastern United States, providing some of the ingredients necessary for rain and thunderstorms.

As cold air rushes in on the back side of the storm and meets up with the mild and humid air out ahead, the clashing air masses will spark severe thunderstorms across the South Saturday.

From Shreveport, Louisiana, to Memphis, Tennessee, and areas in between, damaging winds, hail and even a tornado or two could all unfold.

AccuWeather meteorologists continue to closely monitor the latest information to see if the risk for severe weather can extend farther north Saturday.

Strong, damaging winds may also pose a risk to areas where no thunderstorms develop.

"Increasingly strong winds above the surface between Saturday and Saturday night across the middle Mississippi and Ohio River valleys could pose a damaging wind threat despite limited instability across the region," AccuWeather Meteorologist Grady Gilman stated.

Outside of the expected severe thunderstorm zone this weekend, the powerful storm system could spawn widespread winds of 40-60 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph. Winds of this magnitude can wreak havoc on holiday decorations, cause numerous airport delays and cancellations and threaten to tip over high-profile vehicles.

On Sunday, the risk for thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts will shift toward the Eastern Seaboard as a powerful cold front surges into the region.

Thunderstorms can quickly blast through the East as powerful winds steer the wet weather toward the Atlantic coast. Within any heavy shower or thunderstorm that treks through the East on Sunday, locally damaging wind gusts will be possible.

In addition to the wind threat on Sunday, heavy rain will also sweep through the East, elevating concerns for localized flooding, particularly in urbanized areas where it can be difficult for water to runoff or be absorbed into the ground. Places like New York City and Philadelphia southward down to Charlotte, North Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina, can all face this flood threat.

Heading into next week, the severe thunderstorm and heavy rain threat will quickly decrease as the storm shifts off the Atlantic coast.

