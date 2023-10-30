Clipper storm to raise risk of dangerous snow squalls for motorists in Midwest, Northeast

A quick-hitting storm more typical for December could trigger major travel disruptions into Wednesday as snow squalls sweep through the Midwest and Northeast.

Trick-or-treaters across the United States can expect largely dry conditions, but chilly air will set the stage for some snow in part of the country.

A blast of air more typical of early December will be accompanied by a type of storm notorious for triggering snow flurries, lake-effect snow and sudden snow squalls and that will spread across the Upper Midwest to the lower Great Lakes and interior Northeast through midweek, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Not only will temperatures be 30 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit lower when compared to the peak of the warmth from its past week and weekend, but snowflakes will be flying in much of the Midwest and the interior Northeast. Highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s are being replaced with highs in the 30s and 40s with nighttime lows in the teens, 20s and 30s.

In most cases, the flurries and snow showers will merely bring a reminder of the season just ahead. However, some of the heavier snow showers, known as snow squalls, could pose a serious problem for motorists, especially when the snow hits during times of heavy traffic and brings a sudden drop in visibility.

Snow squalls are closely related to the well-known warm weather weather phenomenon -- thunderstorms. Most snow squalls do not bring thunder and lightning, unlike their summertime cousin, but are capable of unleashing localized heavy precipitation.

The type of storm system that will rally the flurries, snow showers and heavier snow squalls is known as an Alberta Clipper. This fast-moving storm, which originates from western Canada, often dives into the Midwest and Northeast and is typically accompanied by cold air and gusty winds.

"Figuring road conditions during early-season snowfall events such as this week's clipper storm is always tricky due to the warm ground and the effect it has on quickly causing the snow to melt as it falls," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said, adding, "However, the nature of snow squalls can bring a quick, small slushy accumulation that can lead to dangerous conditions on the highway."

An abrupt temperature drop often accompanies snow squalls, which can help snow accumulate on paved surfaces long enough to lead to a potential pile-up. In some cases, by the time crews arrive on the scene, the snow has already melted from the highway.

Timing of the snow squalls may be critical for the risk of an accumulation on roads in late October and early November. For example, a snow squall that hits at the start of the day or toward evening and the overnight hours is more likely to bring slick conditions than during the middle of the day. However, there can be some exceptions.

Wimer added that the most likely zone for a general small accumulation of snow is from portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin to parts of Michigan in the Midwest into Tuesday night and over some of the higher terrain over the interior Northeast from West Virginia to Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont and New Hampshire from Tuesday night to Wednesday night.

A small accumulation is possible a bit farther to the south and at lower elevations, where any snow squall happens to become intense, Wimer said.

Even where the snow is not likely to accumulate, such as along much of the Interstate 80 corridor from northern Illinois to the northern parts of Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the quick-hitting nature of the snow showers and squalls can create dangerous conditions. The sudden drop in visibility alone and reduced braking action can increase the risk of multiple vehicle accidents.

Parts of northwestern Indiana and the high ground in Pennsylvania along I-80 could also see the snow accumulate a couple of inches and linger for a time.

Some major Midwest cities at risk for the sudden snow showers include Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland. In the Northeast, the risk of locally heavy snow showers in major cities will generally be limited to Pittsburgh and Erie, Pennsylvania, and Buffalo, Rochester and Watertown, New York.

As the snow showers and squalls pivot through the Midwest and interior Northeast, airline delays are likely due to deicing operations.

It is conceivable that some of the northern and western suburbs of the major I-95 cities from Washington, D.C., to New York City and Boston will see some wet snowflakes briefly mixed in with rain showers associated with the clipper storm by Wednesday.

In the wake of the clipper storm in the Midwest on Wednesday and the Northeast on Thursday, temperatures will turn around a bit and may briefly swing back to above historical averages, which will end the risk of snow showers.

