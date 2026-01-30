Bomb cyclone updates: 'Conditions are deteriorating rapidly' as winter storm ramps up

People on the Outer Banks are bracing for blizzard conditions, while snow is accumulating and shutting down travel from Virginia through South Carolina. Flurries have been reported as far south as Florida.

Copied

Extreme meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer tracks a winter storm this morning near Greenville, South Carolina, where snow is intensifying, winds are increasing and road conditions are beginning to deteriorate.

As recovery from a historic ice storm continues across parts of the South, a new and potentially dangerous winter weather threat is unfolding along the East Coast. A powerful bomb cyclone could bring blizzard conditions to portions of the Carolinas and southern Virginia this weekend.

The storm comes as thousands across the South, including the Nashville area, remain without power after an ice storm knocked out electricity to more than a million customers and was blamed for dozens of deaths tied to extreme cold.

More than 125,000 customers remain without power across Mississippi and Tennessee.

Fallen branches and trees lay across roadways and utility lines during a winter storm on January 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Snow began to fall across the region Friday night, with accumulations ramping up as snow intensified on Saturday. The heaviest snow was falling around the Appalachians, with widespread reports of 4-8 inches in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina.

"Conditions are deteriorating rapidly," Extreme Meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer said while near a snow-covered Interstate 85 near Spartanburg, South Carolina. Traffic was still moving, but slowed down considerably with some vehicles only traveling at 15 mph due to the snow.

Half a foot of snow was accompanied by extremely cold air in Asheville, North Carolina, with winds gusting to 40 mph and an AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature of 10 degrees below zero on Saturday afternoon.

Near Spartanburg, South Carolina, Dr. Reed Timmer shows deteriorating travel on I-85 amid heavy snow, with 6–9 inches forecast and stronger winds developing toward the coast later today.

As the storm intensifies along the Atlantic Seaboard, blizzard conditions are likely to unfold from the northeastern Outer Banks to Norfolk and Virginia Beach, Virginia. The main road on the Outer Banks, NC 12, has been shut down due to the storm. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

"When I tell people that I'm going to be on the Outer Banks, I certainly don't expect it to be for snow, I expect for it to be for a tropical system," Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby said while reporting from the North Carolina coast on Saturday morning.

Numerous accidents have been reported on snowy South Carolina roads. "Road conditions across the Upstate are steadily worsening, and weather-related incidents are piling up fast," South Carolina Highway Patrol Community Relations Officer Mitchell Ridgeway said. "Stay home if at all possible."

Flurries were reported as far south as the Florida Panhandle on Saturday, including near Tallahassee.

Road conditions across the Upstate are steadily worsening, and weather-related incidents are piling up fast. Stay home if at all possible. Don’t end up like this motorist. pic.twitter.com/n5EqVafEeS — Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway (@SCHP_Troop_3) January 31, 2026

The heaviest snow will stay east of Nashville, but it will remain dangerously cold, as temperatures will stay in the teens and 20s through Sunday. Icy roads and hazardous conditions are expected to persist, further delaying power restoration efforts.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said three people died in the city due to the storm. “We know that too many Nashvillians will remain without power coming into another storm this weekend,” O’Connell said, encouraging those affected to seek alternative shelter before temperatures plunge again.

The Nashville Predators opened Bridgestone Arena to people without power on Friday.

A pre-season NASCAR race scheduled for this weekend at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has been postponed to Monday due to the snowstorm and bitterly cold air.

“The number one concern is always the safety of our competitors and our fans getting to and from the track,” NASCAR senior director of marketing services Justin Swilling said. “And in consulting with the North Carolina Department of Transportation this morning and the City of Winston-Salem, we didn’t feel [that] a Sunday schedule was best suited anymore."

AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach is in Virginia Beach checking on preparations ahead of a weekend storm.

“This weekend, snow and bitterly cold temperatures are expected across much of North Carolina, and strong tides and high winds could cause flooding along the coast. Today is the day to prepare for whatever the storm may bring,” North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein wrote on Facebook Friday.

Officials in the Outer Banks announced beach closures ahead of the storm, including portions of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, where 27 homes have collapsed since 2022 due to coastal erosion. Sixteen of those collapses occurred between September and October 2025 in the Buxton and Rodanthe communities.

Debris on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Buxton, North Carolina after five homes collapsed on Oct. 28, 2025. (Image credit: NPS)

Ahead of the bomb cyclone, sections of beach in Rodanthe and Buxton are closed, including from East Point Drive south to Surfside Drive in Rodanthe and from the north end of Buxton to near off-road vehicle ramp 43.

A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in place for 100 nautical miles offshore from Cape Hatteras to Cape Fear.

Across the I-95 corridor and much of the Northeast, strong winds, coastal flooding and beach erosion are the primary concerns with this system.

New York Waterway ferries move as ice floats on the Hudson River seen from the Edge sky deck at Hudson Yards, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., may miss out on accumulating snow, as those areas continue to clean up after last week’s winter storm dumped the most snow many locations have received in about five years.

AccuWeather experts estimate the total damage and economic loss from last week’s storm at between $105 billion and $115 billion.

“This is the harshest winter many Americans have faced in the past five to eight years. Relentless rounds of Arctic air outbreaks and blasts of wintry weather have been a dangerous and expensive combination,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. “Heating bills may be shockingly high for millions of people, from Texas to Tennessee and much of the East Coast.”

Stay with AccuWeather through the storm. Refresh this page and check back for updates.