Blast of freezing air will have many in the South shivering to end 2023

A frost and freeze risk will return to parts of the South, including Florida, to end the year, as the same storm expected to produce snowflakes in the Tennessee Valley ushers in chilly air.

Folks headed South for warmth over the holidays will experience a polar plunge instead, with temperatures dropping below freezing in areas and snow possible in some areas.

Following the season's first snowflakes in parts of the South this week, some residents may have to reach for winter jackets as some of the chilliest air of the season moves in through New Year's weekend, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

The blast of colder air will send temperatures at night below freezing as far south as the Gulf Coast and Florida, raising some agricultural concerns. For those from colder climates spending the holidays in the South, it might be an unwelcome return to the weather they are used to at home.

"While this is not expected to be the coldest air the region will see this winter, it will be quite a shock given the recent warmth," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

That recent warmth, featuring temperatures 5-10 degrees above historical averages in the days around Christmas, was accompanied by locally heavy rain tallying several inches. Fortunately, while the temperature will dip into the weekend, it will be largely dry for outdoor activities, including New Year's Eve celebrations.

The exception to that dry forecast will be in portions of the Tennessee Valley and around the Southern Appalachians, where some snow showers can occur into Saturday morning. Except for the highest elevations, any accumulations should be light, representing the season's first snowflakes for many from Middle Tennessee to northern Georgia.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that the same storm generating the snowflakes will also reinforce the chilly air over the region that will last into the weekend.

"The core of the cold will be on Friday and Saturday nights," said Douty. "It is likely that Saturday night will be a little colder in most areas."

Temperatures come dawn Sunday morning in places like Gainesville and Tallahassee, Florida, will be at or below freezing, with the 20s even likely across interior Georgia and points to the north and east. For parts of the Sunshine State, it will be the first time temperatures have plunged that low this season, threatening some outdoor plants and vegetation.

"The frost risk will cover nearly all of northern Florida, about as far south as Ocala," added Douty. Fortunately, with the state's citrus crop mainly clustered in the central part of the state, where temperatures should stay above freezing, damage to this important economic staple is not anticipated this time around.

For the central and southern part of the peninsula, low temperatures on both days of the weekend will be in the mid- to upper 40s for places like Orlando and Tampa, while Fort Myers and Miami will dip into the lower 50s. Such temperatures are about 5-10 degrees below the historical average to close the year.

Daytime highs in the 60s through the weekend will be several degrees below average and may be a bit on the cooler side for most.

The cold snap is likely not to be frigid enough to cause iguanas to fall out of trees, a uniquely Florida phenomenon that occurs when the mercury is in the lower 40s or below for several hours in the southern part of the peninsula.

The iguanas—and many humans—will be happy to know that the chill will be short-lived, as temperatures are forecast to rebound closer to historical averages, and even above, as early as Sunday afternoon and especially through the first week of the new year.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.