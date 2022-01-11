AccuWeather RealFeel temp plunges to 26 below zero in Minneapolis
As an outbreak of Arctic air invaded the Upper Midwest and Northeast, schools were closed in some places and temperatures tumbled to lows not seen in three or four years.
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jan. 11, 2022 12:02 PM EST
Updated Jan. 11, 2022 12:02 PM EST
Extremely cold conditions will smother the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Tuesday, making for the coldest day in years for some areas as temperatures drop far below average.
For many across the Northeast and Upper Midwest, Tuesday was the coldest day of the season thus far, and, for some, it was the coldest day in several years as temperatures across wide sections of the nation plunged into the single digits and, in some places, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures tumbled dozens of degrees below zero.
In places like Portland and Augusta, Maine, single-digit high temperatures haven't been recorded in four years, since early January 2018, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Gray, Maine. In New Hampshire, similar single-digit high temperatures were last observed about three years ago in late January 2019.
"For the Boston area, it's safe to say that Tuesday will be the coldest day in three years," AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said of the Arctic outbreak gripping southeastern New England.
Due to the extremely cold weather forecast, Boston Public Schools closed for the day, according to the district. Several COVID-19 testing sites were also closed amid the below-freezing weather, WWLP reported. This comes as COVID-19 infections have spiked across Massachusetts.
Single-digit temperatures raised worries among many after a water main break flooded roadways on Milk Street in Boston, according to a report from NBC Boston. The low temperatures could cause the water-covered roadway to freeze, resulting in a sheet of ice on the street.
Boston's high on Tuesday was expected to climb to only 13 degrees, which could come close to the coldest high-temperature record of 12 degrees for the date, set back in 1981. Highs in other major Northeast cities are not predicted to come close to breaking any sort of record.
While temperatures this low are not uncommon for areas in the Northeast, they are certainly much lower compared to the normal high temperatures for this time of year. Albany, New York, typically has a high temperature of 33 degrees this time of year, and the predicted high for Tuesday is 23 degrees below that.
"The wind certainly adds a layer of chill," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said, noting that "AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are stuck below zero for much of New England."
Before temperatures plummeted in the Northeast, brutal cold blasted portions of the Midwest and the Great Lakes to begin the week.
High temperatures managed to climb into just the single digits for much of the Upper Midwest Monday. In Crane Lake, Minnesota, the temperature failed to rise above zero degrees Fahrenheit from 11 p.m. Saturday until Tuesday morning when the area reached a temperature of 1 F. Highs will rise into the teens in the coming days. In portions of northwestern Wisconsin, temperatures never managed to make it above the zero-degree mark either.
In Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Marquette set a frigid daily temperature record. The mercury in Marquette only managed to climb to 2 degrees Monday, marking a new record for the lowest maximum temperature on the day. The old record of 3 degrees dating back to the same date in 1999 had stood for over two decades.
A beach walker is bundled for the cold in single-digit temperatures Fahrenheit, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in South Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
While not quite record-worthy, cities like Madison, Wisconsin, and Minneapolis endured single-digit highs Monday.
The cold was especially brutal in Minneapolis early Monday where AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures demonstrated the true extent of the frigid weather. Near and shortly after sunrise Monday, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures bottomed out at a bone-chilling 26 below zero F in Minneapolis.
AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures were also below zero for much of the day Monday in places like Chicago.
The cold this month is quite a shock to the system for many across the Midwest and Northeast that experienced a warmer-than-average December.
Chicago ended the month of December with an impressive average temperature of 7.5 degrees above normal. As of Jan. 10, Chicago's average temperature for January is running 7.1 degrees below average -- the complete opposite end of the temperature seesaw.
Temperatures will likely rebound a bit Wednesday, with most of the cold air moving out of the region. However, AccuWeather forecasters are keeping an eye on a system that could dive out Canada and bring some light snow to the Great Lakes and Northeast during the second half of the week. Accumulations are anticipated to be light overall, but a reinforcing push of cold air could precede the clipper storm.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.