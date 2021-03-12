Another round of weather whiplash to target Northeast
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Mar. 13, 2021 6:30 AM EST
Updated Mar. 13, 2021 6:30 AM EST
Powerful winds gusted through Novorossiysk, Russia, on March 11, causing multiple people walking along streets and sidewalks to slip and fall on ice.
Following a harsh and snow-filled February, many residents across the Northeast were likely relieved to have a few days of unseasonable, and in some cases, record-breaking warmth this week to soak in some sunshine and fresh air.
With only days to go until the vernal equinox on March 20 that will mark the official start of astronomical spring, Old Man Winter still has a few tricks up his sleeve for the Northeast. AccuWeather meteorologists caution a bout of late-winter chill is set to arrive this weekend and could leave many across the Northeast with weather whiplash.
Conditions slowly warmed across the Northeast to begin the week, but peak warmth arrived on Thursday for much of the region. Temperatures topped out at levels up to 30 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for early March. At this level of warmth, a few high temperature records were bound to be in jeopardy.
Across the region, quite a few daily high temperature records for March 11 were broken. Notably, Baltimore broke its previous daily record high of 75 degrees from 1967 when the mercury hit 79 on Thursday. A high temperature of 79 degrees isn't common until early June for the city.
Temperatures also soared in New England on Thursday and led to record-breaking high temperatures in Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts, along with Providence, Rhode Island. Boston's record-breaking high of 74 degrees was 30 degrees above normal for the date.
The midweek warmth will just be a fond memory for those across the Northeast as chilly air pushes into the region once again this weekend.
"As high pressure builds over the Ohio Valley and Midwest this weekend, a northerly airflow around this high will usher in a colder weather pattern for much of the Northeast," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary explained.
"Following a stretch of pleasantly mild weather for many places in the Northeast over the last few days, this colder air will bring temperatures down to near-normal levels for mid-March over much of the region," Sadvary said.
Temperatures will range from the 20s across northern New England, to the 40s and even lower 50s for portions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and southern New York both Saturday and Sunday. These temperatures are typical of mid-March across the Northeast. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say another factor will make conditions feel colder than the mercury reads this weekend.
The combination of high pressure building over the Ohio Valley and a weak, moisture-starved storm moving quickly across the southern half of the Canadian province of Quebec, will work to bring windy conditions to much of the Northeast on Saturday. Gusty winds will persist for the region through Sunday as well as the storm dives out of Canada and through northern New England. Wind gusts up to 55 mph may be possible at times Saturday.
These gusty winds, in addition to cooler air, will drive AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures down to about 10 degrees lower than the actual air temperature reading across the Northeast over the weekend.
The trend to colder conditions will take an even sharper turn Sunday night into Monday.
"A reinforcing dose of cold air is forecast to sweep in Sunday night and set the stage for a brisk and cold Monday in the region," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.
Compared to Sunday, high temperatures on Monday will only reach levels an average of 10-15 degrees lower than Sunday.
"In Boston, the high near 30 on Monday will be lower than the average high for any day in the winter," Travis noted.
Chilly conditions may not be the only thing Old Man Winter has in store for the Northeast for the upcoming week. AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the future track of the storm set to unleash heavy snow and severe thunderstorms across the central United States for potential impacts to the Northeast.
"Though it appears that this storm will weaken during its trek out of the central Plains, there is the potential that some areas receive a bit of snow or ice between Monday night and Wednesday morning, mainly in the highest elevations of the Northeast," Sadvary said.
"The extent and intensity of cold air set to encompass the Northeast early in the week will determine how widespread snow or a rain and snow mix will be across the region," Travis explained.
Accumulating snow, at this time, is most likely to fall in the higher elevations of New England and Pennsylvania, but it's possible the storm may draw in enough warm air from the Southeast to prevent accumulating snow from falling in most areas. If this warmer air situation plays out, snow may still mix in with rain at times, but it is unlikely to accumulate before being washed away.
AccuWeather long-range meteorologists are forecasting more waves of cold air to arrive through at least the end of March, which will make it possible for more snowflakes to fly in the Northeast during the remainder of the month.
"Don't pack up the snow boots and winter coats just yet; March will likely bring a few more reminders of winter before spring officially arrives in the Northeast," Sadvary cautioned.
