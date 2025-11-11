Sun unleashes biggest flare of the year, northern lights could dance across Southeast sky Tuesday

A severe solar storm could produce northern lights across as far south as Alabama and Northern California. Forecasters with NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center say the X5.1 solar flare on Tuesday marks the 6th largest of solar cycle and possibly among the top 39 flares in the modern space age. A rare Severe (level 4 out of 5) Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in place through Wednesday.

Copied

The northern lights were spotted in several states and countries around the world on Oct. 10 and 11. They were even spotted in Florida days after Hurricane Milton.

A bevy of activity from the sun could produce a severe solar storm this week, sparking northern lights across areas as far south as Alabama and Northern California, which comes after the sun blasted out the strongest solar flare of the year.

Forecasters with NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) say the X5.1 solar flare is the strongest since an X9.0 flare from October 2024, which holds the record for the largest of the current solar cycle. The flare blasted out charged particles headed toward Earth, causing a radiation storm, and could ignite the northern lights as far south as the Southeast later this week.

An X5.1 solar flare seen by NOAA satellite on Nov. 11, 2025. (Image: NOAA) NOAA

NOAA SWPC Service Coordinator Shawn Dahl told AccuWeather that the Veterans Day flare is among the strongest of the ongoing Solar Cycle 25.

“This was the 6th largest solar flare thus far in solar cycle 25 and perhaps among the top 39 solar flares recorded in the space age. It was less energetic than the October flare, but this time it is in a much more favorable position for a solar radiation storm (which we have in progress), and the associated CME is being evaluated at this time,” Dahl said via email.

According to the SWPC, solar flares of this magnitude can cause solar radiation storms and radio blackouts. The X5.1 flare originated from an active region of the sun, which recently produced several coronal mass ejections (CMEs), explosions of charged particles that can produce the dancing lights known as the aurora borealis, or northern lights.

Rare 'Severe Geomagnetic Storm' possible; northern lights could dance above Southeast sky

Space weather forecasters issued a rare Severe (level 4 out of 5) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Wednesday due to recent CME activity. Another CME was seen blasting out from the sun Tuesday, moving at up to 4.4 million mph. Solar material from this explosion is likely to arrive late Tuesday night or early Wednesday, according to the SWPC, and could set off some aurora across the northern U.S. before the bigger event arrives Wednesday.

Unfortunately, for aurora chasers, the timing of the most intense geomagnetic storming may arrive at midday Wednesday across North America, but if it persists past nightfall, the aurora borealis may glow over dozens of states.

If a severe geomagnetic storm occurs under the night sky, the northern lights could be visible as far south as Alabama and Northern California. Under the current forecast, aurora lights are likely across most of the Northern Tier.

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun on Nov. 11, 2025. (Image: NOAA GOES Satellite) NOAA



CMEs are the leading cause of some of the most vibrant northern lights. As billions of charged particles collide with Earth's magnetic field, these collisions produce lights and depending on the molecules and location in the atmosphere, can produce green, blue or even red aurora lights.

Photographer David Jon captured a surreal picture of the northern lights from a plane that was taking off at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday morning, Sept. 20, 2023. (David Jon)

Northern lights are best viewed away from light pollution, and if not visible to the naked eye, can be captured with a camera or smartphone night mode.