Additional storms eyeing the West Coast to end March

Mother Nature will provide a one-two punch of rain and mountain snow to send off the month, AccuWeather forecasters say.

The rain and mountain snow sweeping across the Western states this weekend will become a familiar sight across the region as March comes to a close. Mother Nature will provide a stormy one-two punch to send off the month, AccuWeather forecasters say.

A storm that arrived at the end of the week provided a not-so-pleasant first weekend of spring for those hoping to enjoy the new season outdoors, with areas of rain and mountain snow stretching from Washington to California.

In the wake of this storm, which is expected to go on and produce a blizzard in the northern Plains and severe weather farther south, chilly, showery weather will linger across the Western states for the early part of the new week.

The coolest air, with respect to the historical average for late March, will be found across the Southwestern states with high temperatures 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit below typical levels in places such as Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Midweek storm to bring thorough dousing to Interstate 5 corridor

"After a brief break Monday and Tuesday across the I-5 corridor with nothing more than a few showers, a more substantial storm will bring heavier, widespread rainfall to the Pacific Northwest Wednesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Seattle and Portland, Oregon, have received less than 40% of their respective historical average rainfall amounts for March, with both cities recording less than 2 inches of liquid month to date. This next storm may help to tip the scale closer to even, but likely not over the historical average for the month, which is 3.97 inches of rain for Portland and 4.17 inches for Seattle.

"A general half to 1 inch of rainfall could slow travel up and down the I-5 corridor at midweek," Pydynowski said. "This storm will also lower snow levels to around 3,500 or 4,000 feet, which could be low enough to impact some passes, including travel on Highway 2 through Stevens Pass."

Rain and snow will extend southward into Northern and Central California from Wednesday through Thursday.

Airline passengers traveling into or out of San Francisco or other nearby airports can face delays around midweek. Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 of an inch are expected in the city, which is running on pace with the historical average for the month.

"Intermediate elevations may deal with a mix of rain and snow or all rain. The combination of rain, snowpack and milder air could lead to flooding in Central California near and surrounding some rivers," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

The high terrain of the Sierra Nevada can receive a quick foot of snow or more, resulting in travel difficulties over Interstate 80's Donner Pass.

"The Sierra can have a one-two punch, with another storm expected to follow between March 29-30 that is expected to track farther south with lower snow levels," Pastelok said.

Next storm to bring late-season rain to Southern California

While the midweek event will fall short of bringing sizable precipitation to Southern California, a notable burst of rain could accompany the next storm for this part of the West coast.

"For the end of next week and final weekend in March, a second storm could bring some late-season rain to Los Angeles and even San Diego," Pydynowski said. "This may be one of the last storms of the season to bring widespread rainfall to Southern California."

AccuWeather meteorologists will be closely monitoring whether this storm will pack enough moisture to elevate flooding concerns, as well as enough cold air to result in some snow for the mountains in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Bernardino counties.

Latest indications point toward the track of this storm resulting in no more than a few showers for the Northwestern states.

