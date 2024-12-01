A frosty start to December: Cold conditions to linger

Winter has arrived in full-force, with waves of chilly air, brisk winds and snow showers across the Central, East states.

If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, how about this compilation of dogs having fun in fresh snow that fell from Utah to New Hampshire this week?

Now that the calendar has officially flipped to December, Mother Nature has wasted no time indicating that the winter season has arrived in full-force.

While astronomical winter doesn't kick off until the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21, meteorological winter began on Dec. 1. Across much of the northern half of the country, the recent arrival of frigid conditions have been accompanied by rounds of accumulating snowfall due to lake-effect and separate storms.

Feeling frosty as December begins

Into the start of the workweek, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures early Monday morning will range from subzero values across portions of the Dakotas and western Minnesota to widespread teens through the central Plains, Ohio Valley, Northeast and New England states.

Even as far south as Oklahoma, the Tennessee Valley through the Carolinas, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures first thing on Monday will range from 20-30 degrees F.

As the week continues, winds will return to the Midwest and Northeast in full force, making actual temperatures feel even more frigid. Wind gusts ranging from 30-50 mph will be possible as a storm dives southward out of Canada across the Great Lakes, resulting in blowing snow and visibility reductions.

Even into Thursday, blustery conditions will continue as the pattern shifts eastward into more of the mid-Atlantic states and to the Northeast coast. Meanwhile, locations across the Great Lakes such as northern Wisconsin, Michigan into northern Ohio will continue to bear the brunt of the gusty winds and snowy skies another day.

The westerly and northwesterly wind direction over the lakes will produce yet another round of accumulating lake-effect snow into the latter half of the week, forecasters say.

Coldest start to December in years

Last winter, the first week of December was not nearly as chilly for places like Chicago, Detroit, Cincinnati, or Pittsburgh. Most of these locations ranged into the 40s or even 50s F this time last year; however, this upcoming week will feature high temperatures anywhere from the 20s to 30s F much of the time.

Temperatures this week across the northern and central Plains, Ohio and Tennessee valleys and Northeast will trend between 8-15 degrees F below the historical average for this time of year. Forecasters say that it has been years since the kick off to meteorological winter has started out as chilly as this December.

"Another bitterly cold air mass will arrive late week, focused over the upper Midwest, Great Lakes, Northeast on southward to the Tennessee Valley and the Southeast. We anticipate that the coldest air will start to retreat toward north to Canada and west to the Rockies after Dec. 10.," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok.

Not only will the Plains and Northeast regions be impacted by the chilly conditions. Locations further south will also be at risk for temperatures well below the historical average.

"The ongoing pattern will continue to send waves of colder air toward the Southeast as well. Freezing temperatures can reach areas of northern Florida [for a period of time]. Temperatures are expected to say above freezing in central Florida near the citrus and vegetable growing areas. However, residents across this region should be prepared for this early season surge of cold air.," noted Pastelok.

